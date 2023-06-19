High Court appeal over assault of Kurow police officer is dismissed

An aerial view of Kurow, the rural town on the banks of the Waitaki River, where a police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a man on a warrant.

A man who got involved in a protracted scuffle with a police officer behind the Kurow Hotel has had an appeal against his assault conviction and jail sentence dismissed in the High Court.

Stuart Frederick Bowler was convicted in the Ōamaru District Court on August 5, 2022, of assaulting the officer with intent to obstruct the execution of his duty on August 5, 2022, and jailed for five months.

He appeared before Justice Christine Grice in the High Court in Timaru on May 11, 2023, with the decision dismissing both appeals published on Friday.

"I am satisfied the judge made no error in his assessment of the evidence," Justice Grice said.

"There is no real risk the outcome of the trial was affected, and I am satisfied no miscarriage of justice occurred.”

Justice Grice's decision, in backgrounding the district court case, said that the police officer saw Bowler travelling along a road in Kurow on October 28, 2021. The police car’s flashing lights were activated and Bowler was followed into the carpark behind the Kurow Hotel.

"Both got out of their cars and the senior constable advised the appellant (Bowler) he had a warrant for the appellant’s arrest for failing to appear in court and that the appellant was under arrest.

"The evidence was that there was a protracted scuffle between the two, which lasted for some 15 to 20 minutes as the senior constable attempted to arrest the appellant, with the appellant resisting.

"The appellant was seen to be variously flailing his arms around, shoving the senior constable in the chest and face and grabbing his arms, hitting the senior constable and scratching his face, causing scratch marks and cuts to his face, kicking him in the leg, and spitting at him.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF in dismissing the appeal, Justice Christine Grice said the senior constable was acting pursuant to a warrant and was not acting outside his authority when he approached the offender. (File photo)

"The senior constable sprayed the appellant with pepper spray at least twice and tackled him to the ground.

"The senior constable shoved the appellant onto a bench outside the hotel, and after a time two local men came to the senior constable’s assistance and helped him to apply handcuffs to the appellant."

During the district court trial there was evidence from two witnesses that supported the police charge while Bowler's evidence denying allegations were not considered credible and found to be inconsistent with what two independent witnesses said.

Justice Grice said she was satisfied the judge noted the correct legal principles regarding the onus and standard of proof required in a criminal prosecution.

"The judge correctly identified the elements of the offence and assessed the evidence in relation to each of the required elements.

"The judge accepted the evidence of the complainant, which was corroborated in large part by the two independent witnesses. The judge was entitled to do so and he did not make any mistake which would ground an appeal against conviction in rejecting the evidence of the appellant.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The incident began when the police officer saw the offender travelling along a road in Kurow on October 28, 2021. (File photo)

"The evidence supports the findings made by the judge as to the elements of the charge being made out in all respects.”

Justice Grice said, as the judge pointed out, Bowler might have had an incorrect understanding of the senior constable’s authority to arrest him, but this was no answer to the fact that he was in fact a police officer acting in the execution of his duty and the appellant intended to obstruct him in the execution of his duty.

“The appellant appears to have challenged that the complainant was a police officer due to a mistaken belief that all police constables in New Zealand wear body cameras, and, in relation to a matter pursued in the District Court hearing, because the senior constable is Australian.

“This is inconsistent with comments in the appellant’s evidence-in-chief and cross-examination acknowledging the senior constable was a police officer at the time.”

Justice Grice said though Bowler might have held a mistaken belief that he was lawfully justified to resist his arrest by means of physically assaulting the complainant, the senior constable was acting pursuant to a warrant and was not acting outside his authority.

She also said the sentence of five months’ imprisonment appeared within range, given the starting point taken for the assault was four months’ imprisonment, with no credits available in terms of a guilty plea.