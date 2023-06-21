'All aboard': Bill Noble's last ride at Pleasant Point Railway

Long-time Pleasant Point Museum and Railway volunteer Bill Noble was farewelled with his final ride on Saturday.

“Train for Bill Noble. All aboard’’, was the final call for the 84-year-old Timaru man who dedicated more than 20 years of his life to the museum.

Noble died on June 10, at Hospice South Canterbury, and was farewelled at the railway on Saturday.

“He was a bachelor and the museum was his family,’’ Pleasant Point Railway and Historical Society president Bryan Blanchard said.

“It was just incredible what he did here – some of that we’re only just finding out about now,’’ he said.

Blanchard said Noble worked in forestry lumber and was then part of the crew that put in power pylons throughout Canterbury.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bryan and Marian Blanchard prepare to scatter Bill Noble’s ashes at Pleasant Point on Saturday.

“Then he retired to Timaru.

“He came out here one day to see what we were doing. His lawn was always so immaculate, and he said he was bored.

“He came out and he stayed.’’

While the group held regular working bees, that Noble would attend, he would also be at the railway on other days pottering away, Blanchard said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zac Kelliher, left, Daniel Smith and Josh Granger at the memorial service on Saturday.

“He loved machinery.

“He loved driving the steam engine.’’

Blanchard said Noble’s sister also helped at the railway in the kitchen.

He said it was important to remember Noble because he had made a huge contribution to the museum.

John Bisset/Stuff Bill Noble puts in the first of 110 tubes in the Pleasant Point Railway’s AB699 boiler in 2005.

“We had to do something.

“The input he put in, in the 20-odd years he was here... he fitted in so well.’’

Blanchard described Noble as being easy to get along with.

“Honestly, he never growled. He just did the job.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zac Kelliher hands Bill Noble’s ashes to Marion Blanchard after his final train ride on Saturday.

He said Noble’s fellow members were now realising just how much work he had done, as there were a lot of extra jobs to do at the museum now.

Saturday’s service included a lunch, speeches, and Noble being taken for a final ride on the train where he sat in the driver’s seat, before his ashes were scattered on the track.

“It’s still so hard to believe,’’ Blanchard said.