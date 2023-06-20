Renowned South Canterbury artist John Kelman dies

Artist John Kelman at his home in Milford in 2009.

The world has lost a “unique, creative, gentle, kind man’’, a close friend of artist John Kelman says.

Kelman, 86, died at The Croft rest home in Timaru on Friday night, just three months after his last exhibition at York St Gallery of Fine Art, where more than a 100 pieces of his work were on display.

He has been remembered by friend Sue Hewitson as a prolific artist, whose work will continue to inspire, humour and make people think.

“He was a good human,’’ she said.

“He was very definitely unique, and he was very humble – unpretentious.’’

Art was his life, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The late John Kelman at The Croft rest home in Timaru in March.

“And for all of those people who have his work and valued and loved it already – it makes it that much more special now.’’

Known as an “artist’s artist’’, Kelman was born in Timaru in 1936 and brought up on a farm where the airport now stands.

He went to school at Timaru Boys’ High School and after leaving in the 1950s he enroled in a correspondence class for cartooning, cementing his love of art.

Over the years he learnt many other techniques, and described his style as “figurative’’.

He worked in a variety of mediums, including the use of graphite, charcoal, collage, India ink and water pencil.

He also enjoyed photography and working with clay.

His last exhibition, at York St, in March, featured more than 100 works from his long career, and was his first display at the gallery in more than five years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff John Kelman’s work at the York St Gallery of Fine Art during his exhibition in March.

The exhibition featured framed, and unframed work, caricatures, photographs, landscapes and sculptures.

Gallery owner Debbie Templeton-Page said she was a big fan of Kelman and would continue to sell his pieces as they were “so unique’’.

“I’ve said it before, but he really was an artist’s artist. I don’t think there is a bigger compliment than other artists buying your work,’’ she said.

Templeton-Page was unsure when she meet Kelman, but said it felt like she had always known him, and his work always adorned the walls of her gallery.

“I used to swap pumpkins for walnuts with him.’’

When he still held a driver licence, Kelman would drive into town to the gallery and talk to Templeton-Page about his musings.

“He was always thinking outside the square and making things out of things. You’ve got to admire him for that.’’

She fondly remembered a Christmas party at the gallery where he arrived dressed as a cow, wearing a sign around his neck that read “Happy Moo Year’’.

“He had a good sense of humour and a good heart.’’

For Kelman his art was not about making money, it was the process of producing the work, and the messages he could portray, she said.

“People have always said ‘is that really an original?’ because of the modesty of the price he put on things.

“It was about the creation for him.

“He created many works – and many still make me smile.’’

Kelman will be farewelled at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Wilmhurst Rd, Temuka, on Thursday at 2pm.