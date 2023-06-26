Aoraki Foundation celebrates work of those in South Canterbury

Celebrate South Canterbury was held at the Aigantighe Art Gallery with the Aoraki Foundation recognising the recipients of its funding in 2023. Organisations representatives, from left, back row, are Leola Wilson, Ann Brown, Rosie Chambers, Richard Spackman, Sian Neary, Joy Sagar, Ines Stager, Pam Allan and Christina Cullimore, and front row, from left, Heather Locke, Kirsty Burnett, Carolyn Cooper, Keith Shaw and Jeff Paul.

The “outstanding’’ work done in the community by recipients of the Aoraki Foundation’s funding in 2023 has been acknowledged.

Celebrate South Canterbury was held in Timaru this week – a first for the foundation, an independent, not-for-profit organisation, that has been running since 2009 and invests money donated by South Canterbury people and businesses who want to “give where they live’’, distributing 100% of income to causes and charities in the region.

Aoraki Foundation chief executive Richard Spackman said the trust hosted its donors at a private event at Tighnafeile House, and they were then invited to the Aigantighe Art Gallery across the road to hear first-hand from some of the trust’s recipients.

“We are aiming to grow this into a larger event for South Canterbury to come together to celebrate philanthropy, volunteering, charities and community groups,’’ Spackman said.

“It will be like the business awards but for the community.’’

Four speakers featured on the day including Rosie Chambers, of Alzheimer’s South Canterbury, who spoke of the growing number of referrals in our community as the population ages.

With only 4% of the organisation’s operational costs publicly funded there is a large burden on the organisation to fundraise and apply for grants.

The trust’s funding would be used to cover staff salaries, allowing more client facing hours to support individuals and families with dementia.

Representing Presbyterian Support South Canterbury, Carolyn Cooper spoke about Family Works’ Christmas Angels project that has been steadily growing over the last three years.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aoraki Foundation chief executive Richard Spackman speaks at the Celebrate South Canterbury event at the Aigantighe Art Gallery this week.

As part of the project, Christmas Angels deliver gift packages provided by donors to deserving families in South Canterbury.

Cooper spoke of the heart-warming letters received from the recipients’ children and parents.

Meanwhile, John Simpson, of the South Canterbury Museum Development Trust, said he was humbled by the amount of generosity in the room and thanked Ashley Shewan for his significant contribution.

The Museum Development Trust has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine the museum with its upcoming move to Stafford Street and has already started fundraising for its big project and to date has raised 40% of funds required.

Heather Locke, of the Cancer Society, spoke about the building of the Canterbury Cancer Care Centre, the new building to replace a collection of older houses and motels that house out-of-town cancer patients.

South Canterbury patients make up approximately one-third of the stays at these facilities and it is only expected to grow in the future.

The society’s centre manager Leola Wilson thanked the South Canterbury Health Endowment Fund and Shewan for their generous gifts to support the new facility.

At the celebration the foundation also announced an inaugural grant from the Fraser Ross Environmental Fund to the South Canterbury branch of Forest and Bird.

Fraser was on hand to present the award to members of Forest and Bird – Joy Sagar and Ines Stager, with the grant to go toward soil studies of Arowhenua Bush.

The finding will help in a propagation effort to regenerate the nationally recognised area of native bush.