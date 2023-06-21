'Very high' drink-driving level for young Timaru woman

Isabel Helene Thomson was told in the Timaru District Court by Judge Campbell Savage that she put herself and other road users at risk when drink-driving. (File photo)

A 19-year-old woman’s drink-driving breath test was “very high” according to both the judge and her lawyer in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Isabel Helene Thomson, of Timaru, recorded 1542 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath when tested on King St, Timaru, on May 8, 2023.

The breath alcohol limit for a driver under 20 years is zero and 250mcg for a driver over 20.

Police said at the time of Thomson’s arrest that another motorist had followed her when she became concerned by her driving, and when Thomson stopped the car the motorist removed the key.

READ MORE:

* Drink-driver admits crashing into parked car with baby onboard

* Woman told cannabis dealing will not be tolerated

* Woman's drinking led to five charges in two days



Thomson’s lawyer Emily Rennell told Judge Campbell Savage that she accepted the alcohol limit was “very high”.

“She takes full responsibility for the offending and offers no excuse at all,” Rennell said, adding that Thompson had engaged with alcohol counselling.

“It is a very high level,” Judge Savage said.

“It puts other road users and you at risk when driving at that level.

“I’m happy to see you doing something about it.”

Thompson was fined $800 and sentenced to six months supervision, disqualified from driving for 28 days after which she must have an Alcohol Interlock Device fitted. That will be followed by a zero alcohol licence. Supervision was to include appropriate counselling.