Nothing of concern found at Timaru polytech following evacuation due to bomb threat

State Highway 1 and Grey Rd, which were closed between Arthur St to North St, have reopened.

Timaru’s Ara Institute of Canterbury campus has been cleared by specialist police teams and nothing of concern has been found after a bomb threat was made towards the campus on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they had responded at around 10am after receiving a report of a threat towards the polytechnic premises.

“People have been evacuated as a precaution. Police are on scene making inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

They have since confirmed specialist search teams have now cleared the property, not located anything of concern, and the cordons have been lifted. “Nothing suspicious has been located and we’re treating it as a false alarm – so no further action is required."

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said the police specialist search group came in from Christchurch.

Literacy Aotearoa, which is located behind the Ara campus, was also evacuated.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hundreds of students and staff at Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Timaru campus were evacuated following reports of a bomb threat.

Roncalli College, which is located near the campus, was not evacuated.

One of those evacuated from Ara said alarms went off at the campus as if it was a fire evacuation or drill.

“The whole place” had been evacuated by about 10am, they said.

Residents on North St, which borders the polytech grounds said the incident was ‘a bit too close to home’.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Students and staff pictured outside Ara Institute of Canterbury in Timaru after they were evacuated on Wednesday.

They stood outside their properties unsure what was happening.

Campus manager Leonie Rasmussen said the decision was made to close the campus for the day because of the time that would be necessary for police to fully investigate the threat.

“Around 250 staff and students have been affected by the situation,” she said.