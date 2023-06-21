Timaru polytech evacuated following bomb threat

Armed police pictured outside Ara Institute of Canterbury's Timaru campus on Wednesday after a bomb threat was made towards the campus around 10am.

About 100 students and staff have been evacuated from Timaru’s Ara Institute of Canterbury campus following reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they responded after receiving a report of a threat towards the polytechnic premises around 10am.

“People have been evacuated as a precaution. Police are on scene making inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

State Highway 1, and Grey Rd from North St to Arthur St have been closed with police setting up road blocks.

Traffic is being detoured and people are being asked to avoid the area or take alternative routes.

Literacy Aotearoa, which is located behind the Ara campus, has also been evacuated.

Roncalli College, which is located near the campus, has not been evacuated.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Students and staff pictured outside Ara Institute of Canterbury in Timaru after they were evacuated on Wednesday.

One of those evacuated from Ara said alarms went off at the campus as if it was a fire evacuation or drill.

“The whole place” had been evacuated by about 10am, they said.

Residents on North St, which borders the polytech grounds said the incident was ‘a bit too close to home’.

They stood outside their properties unsure what was happening.

A witness at the scene said most of the students who were evacuated have now dispersed.