Pleasant Point man says 51 years as a volunteer firefighter was a 'rewarding' experience

Brian Schimanski has been a volunteer firefighter for 51 years, 40 of them with the Pleasant Point Volunteer Fire Brigade.

With 51 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter, Pleasant Point’s Brian Schimanski says the journey so far has been enjoyable and satisfying, and he’s still going strong.

He started his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1972, in a brigade at a Christchurch industrial complex he worked at, before transferring to the Pleasant Point Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1983.

“The main reason I joined the fire service was because I wanted to help people and help those less fortunate than me.

“In Christchurch, I wanted to be involved in any emergencies and assist my workmates.

“I left Christchurch and bought an automotive engine workshop in Pleasant Point and then transferred to the Pleasant Point Brigade.”

Starting off as a volunteer firefighter, Brian climbed up the ladder and held the roles of station officer, deputy Chief Fire Officer and Chief Fire Officer.

After he sold his business, Pleasant Point Motors, in 2013, Schimanski also held the role of volunteer support officer stationed in North Otago.

He still remained Chief Fire Officer for the Pleasant Point brigade from 2005, and in March 2023, stepped down from his roles.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Schimanski pictured holding two recognition plaques for his service, on the left is one from Fire and Emergency and on the right is one from his brigade.

“Some things get harder as you get older,” Brian said.

“Now I’ve applied to be an operational support officer where I’ll just be assisting the crew with medical and other call-outs.

“I've thoroughly enjoyed giving back something to the community. My children grew up local and the entire journey has been very satisfying.

“The skills gained by volunteering will be helpful in the fire service and even outside the service, and you're also conscious of being part of a team.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Schimanski said he’s undecided on what his retirement plans are, but will carry on doing things like fishing, boating and caravanning.

“I've attended a lot of incidents since 1983, and it was always rewarding to help people and help those less fortunate.”

The major events he would always remember from his career were the 1986 South Canterbury and North Otago floods where he spent 13 days helping with the rescue and salvage operation, the cycle factory fire on Te Ngawai Road and also the Pleasant Point timber mill fire in 1984.

The reason he would remember them is because of the magnitude of the incidents, he said.

The camaraderie between his fellow firefighters was “excellent” and something he would miss after completely retiring from the fire service.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Schimanski said the main reason he joined the fire service was to help people and help those less fortunate than himself.

It would feel weird not responding to the fire siren or the emergency alerts, Schimanski said.

“The job is very rewarding. You get to help people in need, and it takes a commitment, and it helps to have the support of family, work colleagues and your fellow members in the brigade.”

Schimanski said other volunteer firefighters in Pleasant Point who have 40 plus years of service are Ian Brady, Keith Malthus, Bryan Smith, Keith Stowell and Wayne Pierce, while there are also members with 20 plus years.

He said he’s undecided on his retirement plans, but will carry on doing things like fishing, boating and caravanning.