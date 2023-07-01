Landfill could restore 'significant scar' from limestone quarry near Timaru

An aerial view of the limestone quarry on Taiko Rd that Canterbury Environmental Solutions Ltd is looking to expand and use as a managed fill facility. Photo taken June 23, 2023.

A plan to add an inorganic landfill to a limestone quarry west of Timaru is being touted as an environmental win for the area in 30 years’ time.

Temuka owned-and-operated Canterbury Environmental Solutions Ltd (CESL) has filed land and air resource consent applications to extend its quarry operations, and backfill current and future excavation pits with “managed fill” for the next 25 years.

The proposal, currently with Environment Canterbury (ECan) and the Timaru District Council (TDC), would increase annual lime production from about 50,000 tonnes to 90,000 tonnes, a technical report by Beca says.

The proposed “managed fill” site, on Taiko Rd about 5kms from Cave and 24kms inland from Timaru, has operated as a lime quarry since about 1948, producing about 1.6 million tonnes of lime to date.

"As part of the quarry operation, the land is to be restored and the proposed managed fill is an essential component of the quarry restoration,” the report said.

Dave Hanan, of GHC Consulting, who had been leading the project for CESL since its inception several years ago, said the proposed operation "is not a traditional landfill, as far as landfills are commonly understood by the general public".

"We have called it a managed fill. The reason for this term is that this operation will not be taking organic or household wastes.

"Wastes of that nature break down making methane and hydrogen sulphide. In other words they frequently smell, attract seagulls, vermin and need specialist systems and procedures to ensure that these effects are adequately managed."

Hanan said over the years the quarry had created an 800,000m³ pit in the ground, significantly changing the look of the land.

"In essence, the proposal is to enlarge and fill in the existing hole.”

It was estimated that the pit would eventually take 1,500,000m³ of waste.

"At the conclusion of the proposed managed fill consent period of 30 years, the land will be restored to its original shape, removing what is currently a significant scar on the hillside."

A degraded wetland adjacent to the site was identified by Landcare Research as "a remnant pristine example of a Paleo swamp".

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A view from Taiko Rd, near Cave, of the limestone quarry that Canterbury Environmental Solutions Ltd wishes to expand and run a managed fill facility alongside.

"In consultation with the Arowhenua Rūnanga and the Department of Conservation, we propose to restore this wetland. This area is over 10 hectares.

"The wetland restoration itself will cost over $1 million, making it a significant ecological project in the Timaru District.

"With native plant species selected, combined with pest control and fencing, it is our hope that the area will become a suitable roosting and feeding habitat for the long-tailed bat. A recognised habitat is located some 3km to the north of the site."

Hanan said the need for a managed fill, like the Taiko plan, had increased with news that the Burwood Landfill in Christchurch, where significant amounts of low-level contaminated material was being dumped, was to close soon.

CESL operated an ECan-approved facility in Temuka that involved testing, removal of contaminated soils, treatment and disposal of soil in approved landfills.

Aurora Grant, ECan's consents planning manager, said they received applications from CESL in May 2022.

"At present we are still processing and reviewing the applications after requesting further information from the applicant.

"A decision regarding notification has not yet been made."

Hanan said after 2000 pages of information costing over $2m, they were now at a point where ECan and the independent experts agreed “the environmental effects will be not more than minor, and we have an agreed set of monitoring conditions”.

A just-released TDC “limited notification decision” identified traffic as the only impact considered more than minor. Hanan said there would be about 24 extra vehicle movements per day, and they would consult with the parties identified in the decision.

Beca's report said the landfill would accept "the following non-putrescible (waste without organic matter) materials: construction and demolition waste; inert industrial waste; managed fill (including asbestos fibres entrained in soil/cement, and roading asphalt containing coal tar); controlled fill and clean fill".

"Filling is expected to progress at the rate of 50,000m³ per annum (80,000 to 100,000 tonnes) with an ultimate capacity of 1,500,000m³ of waste, over its consent period of 30 years.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Canterbury Environmental Solutions’ limestone quarry has produced about 1.6 million tonnes of lime.

Limestone quarrying would continue at the site, subject to a quarry plan, and that would be compatible with the proposed managed fill operation.

"The current plan indicated that quarrying will be completed in the order of four years before the managed fill.

"As part of the managed fill development, the quarry will be expanded to the south and annual production will increase up to 75 tonnes per hour depending on demand.

"The limestone quarrying is an important component of the managed fill operation as it provides ongoing space for the fill material."

Hanan said the site met six "key pillars" to be considered; it was relatively isolated with good road access; located over "low permeability parent material" which was not fractured; had good hydrogeology; was well-designed; and had the support of iwi and identified affected parties.

"I would add that from a technical and natural point of view the site is perhaps one of the best-located sites in New Zealand.

"The managed fill will take mostly demolition material, coal-tar derived asphalt, hydrocarbon impacted soils and contaminated soils which have been assessed and approved by specialists."

Hanan said the project represented everything the Resource Management Act set out to achieve.

“It exemplifies restoration and rehabilitation of land with negligible long-term environmental effects, while meeting a current need for the safe disposal of hard materials.”