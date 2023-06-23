'The root cause of your offending is crystal clear, it is alcohol' - judge tells burglar

Megan Frances Judkins says she was too drunk to remember burgling a former workmate’s property the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

A 43-year-old woman who burgled the house of a former workmate had a "raging alcohol problem" her lawyer said in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Megan Frances Judkins, of Timaru, told police she could not remember the event after being arrested for the daytime burglary of the Coonoor Rd address.

Judkins took a leather jacket, black Jeep suitcase, PlayStation 3 controller, a bottle of Jim Beam and beer and a frozen meal after entering the property at 3pm on January 23, 2023.

The summary of facts said that Judkins, while inside "was very deliberate in her actions, targeting the fridge/freezer in the kitchen before moving to the bedroom for items of value".

She then took keys,went to the garage and attempted to take a motorcycle.

"She stored the stolen items in a stolen suitcase and wore the leather jacket before leaving the property on foot."

Judkins' lawyer, Grant Fletcher, said "quite clearly she has a raging problem with alcohol" when addressing Judge Campbell Savage.

"She has no recollection of the break-in ... it seems to be a case of taking an opportunity."

Fletcher said a major positive was Judkins had told him she had been "clean for 100 days now" and was committed to the Alcoholics Anonymous programme.

"Realistically this was opportunistic offending."

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said while the offending was at the minor end, it also involved the entering of someone else's home and this occurred while on supervision for other alcohol-related offending.

Judge Savage recognised Judkins was "on a journey of recovery" and did not want to focus on "just one day" that was mixed in with a lot of good behaviour.

He said the charges of domestic burglary were all viewed as being serious and Judkins had doubled-down on the offending because she knew the complainant.

"The root cause of your offending is crystal clear, it is alcohol."

Judkins was sentenced to six months community detention, 12 months supervision and ordered to pay $500 in reparation.