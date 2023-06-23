'Incredibly dangerous': Learner driver clocked at 165kph on space saver, with no warrant or rego

Jared Smit was told prison could have been a starting point for his sentencing for driving while suspended in the aggravated form when he appeared in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A former North Island man’s "incredibly dangerous driving" on a learner's licence had put everyone at risk, the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday.

Jared Michael Smit​, 23, was caught driving at 165kph in Ohakune on September 30, 2022, with a space saver tyre on avehicle that had no registration or warrant of fitness.

Less than a week later in Raetihi, with his licence suspended, he was caught speeding at 135kph.

It took police 4km to catch up and stop the vehicle.

Smit, now living in Timaru, appeared before Judge Campbell Savage, having pleaded guilty to dangerous speeding and driving while suspended for the third or subsequent time.

Smit had seven prior convictions relating to driving while disqualified, suspended or revoked.

Police prosecutor Dave Ellis said Smit had put himself, a young passenger and all others on the roads at risk.

“The aggravating factors are excessive speed, a passenger in the car, and a space saver tyre on the car which means you are only supposed to go 80kph to get to the nearest place to get it fixed,” Ellis said.

“The driving was incredibly dangerous ...”

“You seem quite happy to jump behind the wheel, and even after these charges I'm told you felt your need to drive was greater than directions from a district court judge.

"Part of growing up is learning there are consequences for your actions ...

“You put yourself, your passenger and everybody else at real peril in driving at 165kph on a space saver that could let go at any moment and send you spiralling across the road into anyone or an immovable object.

“It says to me that you don't really listen to what you are told when it comes to your driving conduct.

"You could very well have had a starting point of prison for this type of offending."

Smit was sentenced to four months community detention, 100 hours community work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.