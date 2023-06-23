Storm in a D cup: Bra collection well supported by community

Sarah Sands, of Geraldine, is collecting bras to take to Samoa in August.

Sarah Sands is fast becoming known as ‘the bra lady’ of her home town.

The Geraldine woman said a bra collection for women in need in Samoa had gathered massive support just days after she put out a call for the items.

“I have been inundated,’’ Sands said.

“The community has been really, really supportive.’’

It is not the first time Sands, the co-owner of Geraldine’s Trio Boutique, had undertaken such a collection, having taken bags of bras to Fiji in recent times.

This time, with a trip to Samoa in August, she contacted the Red Cross to ask if bras would be welcomed by residents.

“They said ‘yes’, and so I put a request on social media up on Wednesday.’’

Since then bras had been flowing into her main street shop, with someone leaving a bag of them in her letterbox.

She got the idea for the collection after seeing a similar idea in Timaru in 2020.

At the time, Community House was collecting bras for those in the Pacific Islands, as part of Project Uplift.

The project aimed to send bras where there was need, and since 2005 had sent more than 2 million to Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Philippines, Bali, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Botswana, Uganda and Pakistan, the outback of Australia and to projects and schools in need in New Zealand.

Sands said she read about the Timaru project and felt passionately about doing something.

“Then Covid hit, so last year when we went to Fiji – I did a collection and took a bag of bras with me.’’

She said she loved going to the Pacific Islands as she loved the people and the warmer weather.

People had been “very generous’’ and she put this down to several things.

“People spend a lot of money on bras.

“Bras are $60, $70, $80 in the Pacific. It's a lot of money.’’

She had also received donations of maternity bras.

“People have these expensive items they no longer require, and they don’t want to just throw them out.’’

The donations also brought people pleasure, much like those who received the items, she said.

Bras can be dropped off to Trio Boutique, Talbot St, Geraldine.