Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes unit founder retires after more than a decade of service

A Twizel resident responsible for founding the Mackenzie Lakes’ Coastguard unit is set to retire after more than a decade of service.

Dene Madden, apart from a one-year break, has served as the president of Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes since 2010.

“In 2009, Dene approached Cheryl Moffat, Coastguard Southern Region Manager, with a request for help,” a media statement from Coastguard New Zealand on Friday said.

“Through his involvement with Environment Canterbury, Dene and others had been providing assistance to boaties on the very popular lakes contained in the Mackenzie basin.

“In 2010 CNZ agreed to the formation of the Mackenzie Lakes unit and work began on building a volunteer team and raising funds for a rescue vessel.

“...He became an ISC (Industry Specific Certificate) Coastguard Master in 2014 and the unit’s Coastguard Instructor in 2017.”

The statement said Madden and a small group of volunteers regularly camped out on Lake Benmore over the busy summer season to be on hand to help the “hundreds of boaties who enjoy the recreational activities offered by this large hydro lake”.

“His work with Meridian Energy gave him access to the large hydro canals that transfer water between lakes enabling it to be used for power generation multiple times.

“Sadly, Dene has been involved with a number of tragedies on these canals when vehicles have gone over the side, or fishers have lost their footing. His involvement with rowing and other community activities has led to the unit providing safety boat services for many events.

“A big heartfelt thank you to Dene, he will be missed by the entire Coastguard whānau.”

The statement also said this National Volunteer Week, Coastguard Mackenzie Lakes are seeking new volunteers both on the water and on shore.

Mackenzie basin residents keen to volunteer for Coastguard can visit Coastguard’s dedicated volunteering website – volunteers.coastguard.nz for more information.