Young Timaru musicians in regional finals of Smokefree Rockquest and Tangata Beats

The regional finals for the Smokefree Rockquest were held at the Craighead Diocesan School auditorium on Saturday night.

A five-piece band from Mt Hutt College and a Timaru soloist are the winners of the regional finals of an annual national music competition on Saturday night.

The Smokefree Rockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats Timaru regional finals were held at the Craighead Diocesan School auditorium on Saturday night, with the competition’s general manager describing the night as “so awesome’’.

Goodbye Thursday, from Mount Hutt College, won the band section, as well as best song, and Grace Olivia, of Roncalli College, won the solo-duo acts section, while Tika Beats, from Timaru Boys’ High School went home with the Tangata Beats Award.

With the top two place-getters in each category (band and solo/duo) given the opportunity to submit a video of their original material, No Sleep At Work, from Ashburton College, and Emma Papworth, of Mt Hutt College would also be able to enter.

The video submissions would go into the pool for national finalist selection, and the top 10 national finalists would play off at Auckland’s Q Theatre on September 16.

The programme, now in its 36th year, was held nationwide with events in venues in 21 regions from Whangārei to Invercargill – hosting thousands of young musicians every year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stevie Wallace, of Roncalli College, performs at the Smokefree Rockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats regional final at the Craighead Diocesan School auditorium on Saturday night.

Rockquest promotions general manager Matt Ealand said the standard in the region “just keeps getting higher and higher’’.

“This year's regional event was so awesome. I have been lucky enough to be a part of the event team in this region the last few years,’’ he said.

“There are some very talented songwriters and performers coming through.’’

He said he was looking forward to seeing the four video submissions.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Maevi Fleming, of Roncalli College, on stage.

“This will be an opportunity for them to step up again, but this time competing against the winners from all the other regional finals."

In 2021 Timaru's regional band winner, The Pills, from St Kevin’s College in Ōamaru, made it through to the top 10.

Awards

Bands

Goodbye Thursday – Mount Hutt College

No Sleep At Work – Ashburton College

ACE – Craighead Diocesan School

Solo-duo acts

Grace Olivia – Roncalli College

Emma Papworth – Mt Hutt College

Smokefree Tangata Beats Award

Tika Beats – Timaru Boys’ High School

Other prizes

Rockshop Electronic Performance – 1MMORTAL – Geraldine High School

Best Vocals – Both singers from ACE – Craighead Diocesan School

Musicianship – Levi Wood (lead guitar) - Un-not Miserable – Timaru Girls’ High School

Musicianship – Dyllin Morris (saxophone) – The Hmms – Timaru Boys’ High School

ZM Best Song – Goodbye Thursday – Mt Hutt College

APRA Lyric Writers’ Award – Olivia Morris – Waitaki Girls’ High School

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The audience watches the final in the Craighead Diocesan School auditorium on Saturday night.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stevie Wallace, of Roncalli College, on stage.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff 1MMortal, from Geraldine High School, in action.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Grace Coe, of Roncalli College, performing in the solo-duo section.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flame Brazendale of Opihi College, on the keyboard.