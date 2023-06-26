'MotorSport New Zealand does not condone this behaviour': Service award rescinded

A 51-year-old Timaru man’s distinguished service award to motor sport has been cancelled after he was jailed for two years and nine months for possessing thousands of objectionable images and videos.

Christopher Ronald Dunn, who was honoured by MotorSport New Zealand five years ago for his service to the sport, was caught with thousands of objectionable images and videos that sexually exploit children, when police seized computers and phones in 2021.

At his sentencing in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, he was told by Judge Savage ‘’people like you’’ are the reason children are sexually exploited.

On Sunday, MotorSport New Zealand released a statement saying its board “has rescinded Christopher Dunn’s 2017 Distinguished Service Award following Mr Dunn’s sentencing’’.

READ MORE:

* 'You were in the thick of it', judge tells Timaru man caught with objectionable child exploitation images

* Judge's comments about fatal crash driver's speed under scrutiny

* Name suppression lapses as Timaru man admits having thousands of child sex images



“MotorSport New Zealand does not condone this behaviour, nor any other illegal practices,’’ it said.

Dunn, well-known in South Canterbury motorsport circles, received the award in 2017, his huge involvement with both the 2K Cup and the South Island Endurance Series highlighted.

He had been involved with motor racing since 1990 when he competed for the first time, and at the time of the award said it was something he would cherish.

In 2017, he was invited to take part in the Leadfoot Festival, a 1.6km race up the driveway of former rally driver Rod Millen's private property on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Dunn pleaded guilty to representative charges of possessing objectionable publications and with knowledge and intent to access a computer system for dishonest purposes in December 2022.

Judge Savage told Dunn that he had attempted to minimise the offending, carried out over a seven-year period, by saying it was digital and "you did this to keep your distance".

RNZ "The form is a very valuable tool in our fight against child exploitation" says Detective Inspector Stuart Mills.

An investigation into Dunn's activities began in November 2020 when the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a referral relating to a Facebook user conducting indecent communications with a person.

The summary of facts said one of the seized phones and the desktop computer contained more than 4200 potentially objectionable images and 114 potentially objectionable videos.

The phone had 15 thumbnail images in a folder created between March and April 2018. A dozen were assessed at level one (lowest) of the five levels of seriousness. Two images were level two and one was level three.

The desktop computer search uncovered more than 1500 images depicting sexualised child modelling and child nudes. Twenty images were selected and 19 were classed level one, another was level two.

On the defendant’s laptop, 114 videos and 2750 images were discovered, and several saved folders were located, one named Chris, which contained three more folders of downloads and videos.

“The videos and images are of female children and adolescents,” the summary said.

“Of the videos and images of young children, the descriptions identify three toddlers, one 2-year-old and eight other images where a potential age is described placing the child as between 5 and 8 years old.”