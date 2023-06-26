Feedback sought on proposed mātaitai reserve on Ōrari River

Fog over the Canterbury Plains and part of the Ōrari River in 2022.

An application for a mātaitai reserve on a section of the Ōrari River has been made to Fisheries New Zealand, with a public meeting to be held in July, and a call for submissions.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua has applied for the reserve, with the proposed area to include the lower reaches of the river, Coopers Creek and Ohapi Creek, east of State Highway 1 at Temuka, and the adjoining creeks, streams and bodies of water within a defined boundary, according to an advertisement in Monday’s Timaru Herald.

A mātaitai reserve is an identified traditional fishing ground that tangata whenua have a special relationship with. The reserves are limited to fisheries waters and do not include any private land.

The reserves do not change any existing recreational fishing rules. However, commercial fishing is banned in a mātataitai reserve.

Much of the Opihi Lagoon in South Canterbury is already covered by a mātaitai reserve, and Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua applied for an extension in the south-west corner of the lagoon, near Temuka, in 2021.

The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries approved the extension, and it became effective in February 2022.

Fisheries New Zealand acting director fisheries management Robert Gear said mātaitai reserves “are an important customary fisheries management tool used by tangata whenua to manage traditional fishing areas of significance to them’’.

“A public meeting is being held in Temuka next week where information about mātaitai reserves and the process will be presented, and people will have the opportunity to ask questions,’’ Gear said.

“We encourage anyone with an interest in the proposed Ōrari mātaitai reserve to come along.’’

Supplied The proposed mātaitai reserve on the Ōrari River, in blue. The black line shows the proposed reserve’s external boundary.

As part of the consultation process, a public meeting would be held at the Arowhenua Marae on July 6, at 7pm.

Written or electronic submissions were also invited from the community, the advertisement said.

After the community consultation period, a further notice would be advertised inviting submissions from people who took fish, aquatic life, or seaweed, or own quota, and whose ability to do so could be affected by the proposed reserve.

Submissions would close at 5pm on August 7.

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua has been approached for comment.