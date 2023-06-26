Police investigating incident after man stabbed in Timaru

The 26-year-old showed up at Timaru Hospital early on Friday morning to be treated for stab wounds. (File photo)

Police are investigating an incident in Timaru after a man showed up at Timaru Hospital with stab wounds early on Friday morning.

Sergeant Warwick Worth said the 26-year-old man presented himself to the hospital at 6.55am with stab wounds.

Worth said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Nick Osborne said CIB is investigating the incident, and believe those involved are known to each other.

“There is no risk to the greater public.

“Inquiries are continuing,” he said.