Police use pepper spray to break up late night mass brawl in Timaru

Police used pepper spray to break up a brawl outside a bar in Timaru’s CBD in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sergeant Warwick Worth said multiple people were involved in the fight outside the Sail & Anchor Bar & Cafe on Sophia St when they arrived.

“Pepper spray was deployed to disperse the crowd, and it had the desired effect,” Worth said.

He said police arrested two men, aged 21 and 20, who were “heavily engaged” in the fight.

“The two young men were arrested for disorder and both received a pre-charge warning.”

Police can arrest a person, take them to the station for processing and then issue a pre-charge warning as an alternative to charging and prosecution.

However, Worth said the 21-year-old was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest from June 2022 for breaching community work conditions.

He was due to appear in Timaru District Court on Monday.

Police could not confirm whether those involved had been in the bar before the fight broke out.