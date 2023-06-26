Timaru schools bring Little Shop of Horrors to the stage

Sam Roadley, 17, plays the part of Seymour in the Timaru Girls’ High and Timaru Boys’ High schools combined production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Puppets, plants, music, dancing and a little shop of horrors all feature in an upcoming Timaru stage show.

The Timaru Girls’ High School and Timaru Boys’ High School annual combined production Little Shop of Horrors starts on Tuesday night, and will run for four nights in a welcome comeback after Covid-19 caused last year’s combined show to be cancelled, its musical director says.

Suzanne White, also Timaru Girls’ High School’s learning area head of the arts department, said the two schools alternated each year to put on a joint show.

In 2021, Girls’ High staged Chicago, with the year before’s production also put off because of Covid.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury school sports losing out to Covid-19

* NPGHS and NPBHS combined school production takes the stage after being cancelled last year

* School balls to go ahead in South Canterbury



“It’s great to be holding a production again,’’ White said.

White said the combined effort from both schools worked well, with students from Boys’ High travelling to the girls’ school to take part in rehearsals.

She said the show had a “great team’’ with Cameron Lines, the director, also playing the role of the production’s talking plant, and Rebecca Rush as choreographer.

More than 20 students from years 10 to 13 were involved in the show, with puppets being used for the first time.

“They were designed by Cameron and there are four different puppets.

“It’s a whole other skill to learn how to use them.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A talking plant is among the characters in the show.

The decision to stage the show was made at the end of last year, with students rehearsing since about March.

“We’ve been working away, and it’s quite a commitment, but we’re nearly there now.’’

A dress rehearsal was held for the Timaru Girls’ High Old Girls on Monday, and seemed to run smoothly, White said.

She said the productions gave students great opportunities and were a lot of fun.

“I think we have been combining with Boys’ High for the productions for a long, long time and I’m sure the archives would show you that.’’

The Little Shop of Horrors will be staged from June 27 to 30 at the Timaru Girls’ High School hall, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the school office, and at the door.