Man who fled police in Christchurch walks in to Timaru's station

A 42-year-old man turned himself in at Timaru police station on Monday, having fled police in Christchurch on Friday.

A man who fled from police in Christchurch on Friday, has handed himself in at Timaru’s police station.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said the 42-year-old man, who had fled police in Christchurch at midday on Friday, turned himself in at 9am on Monday.

Worth said the vehicle he was in at the time had also been located and impounded.

The man was charged with failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

He appeared in Timaru District Court on Monday and was bailed to reappear on July 11.