The rural treasure that is Young Farmer of the Year grand final returns to Timaru

Lisa Kendall, Hugh Jackson, Emma Poole, Nick and Peter O’Connor, Patrick Crawshaw and Mac Williams are the grand finalists for the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Almost 1000 people are expected to pour into Timaru for the annual FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand final next weekend.

The event, in its 55th year, remained a highlight on the rural calendar and will see the seven national finalists battle for glory over three days at various locations across South Canterbury.

The regional finals took place in April, with 56 regional contestants whittled down to the seven who will compete next weekend.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said it had been seven years since the event had been hosted in Timaru.

READ MORE:

* The case for getting Young Farmer of the Year back on TV

* Methven farm manager off to grand final for Young Farmer of the Year

* Dairy farmer claims NZ young farmer spot in fourth attempt



“We chose Timaru for the grand finals this year because it has the best facilities to cater for everything that happens during the competition.

“With everyone out and about over the weekend, it will bring money into the district and I don't think you’ll find any accomodation in Timaru over that weekend.”

She said everything was going according to plan as they prepared for the competition.

Supplied Peter O’Connor competes to be Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year during the regional finals in Ashburton in April.

The Young Farmer of the Year grand finalists have some interesting stories this year, she said.

“Emma (Poole, representing Bay of Plenty and Waikato) and Lisa (Kendall, representing Northern Region) are our two female contestants. They’ve both been grand finalists in previous years and are throwing everything they have at this – 2023 is their last shot at the title.

“Another one of our competitors, Patrick (Crawshaw), has been through a hell of a time with his farm badly damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle, yet he still managed to be crowned the winner of the East Coast Regional Final.”

Methven farm manager Peter O’Connor is representing the Aorangi region, and will go up against his brother Nick O’Connor who is representing Tasman.

“One of our youngest competitors, Mac (Williams, representing Taranaki and Mananwatu), first dipped his toes into farming as a teen working on the West Coast.

“And then there’s Hugh (Jackson, representing Otago and Southland), who has demonstrated incredible perseverance to make it through to this year’s grand final after attempting to qualify four times previously.”

New Zealand Young Farmers/Supplied New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith is encouraging South Cantabrians to get out and support the Young Farmers as they contest the national title in Timaru next weekend.

Coppersmith said the Junior Young Farmer of the Year and the AgriKidsNZ competitions would also be hotly contested this year.

Coppersmith has asked the South Canterbury community to “rock on up” to watch the competition and support contestants.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said the organisation had supported the competition through the Major Events Fund, which it administers for Timaru District Council, and was also giving support as the region’s tourism organisation via promotion of the event .

New Zealand Young Farmers/Supplied Emma Poole, representing Bay of Plenty and Waikato, and Lisa Kendall, representing Northern Region, are the two female grand finalists.

“We’re thrilled to have the Young Farmers back as not only does it draw a great number of visitors, it gets a lot of good exposure for Timaru District right around the country,” Hay said.

“We’re encouraging locals to get behind the event and watch the competitions and fingers crossed the weather is on our side.”

Timetable:

Thursday, July 6, 3-6pm Opening ceremony/parade – Timaru CBD

Friday, July 7, 7.30am-3pm – Practical Day – Winchester Showgrounds

Saturday, July 8, 5pm-late – Evening Show (ticketed) – Southern Trust Events Centre