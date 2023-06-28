Milestone to crow about: poultry enthusiasts make way to Waimate for 100th show

Waimate Winter Poultry Show manager Mike Barnett has been busy preparing for the show this weekend, including preparing his brown leghorn rooster for entry.

Poultry enthusiasts from across the South Island will make their way to Waimate this weekend to exhibit in the 100th Waimate Winter Poultry Show.

Show secretary Noeline Wells said entries for the milestone show were up on last year, with more than 560 received.

“We’re very excited to be celebrating the 100th year of the competition. It's a milestone for us.

“For the poultry and birds section of the competition this year we’ve got 566 entries ​which is up from last year and even entries for the home industries is up from last year.”

Wells said they were also hoping the special milestone and large number of entries would help attract a big crowd to join them as they celebrated the centenary on Friday and Saturday.

The celebrations would include a fancy dress competition for children, a pet parade and a display of classic and vintage cars at the two-day event at South Canterbury A&P Showgrounds, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mike Barnett's brown leghorn rooster will be one of more than 560 birds exhibited at the Waimate Winter Poultry Show.

A home industries' competition during the event would showcase talents in knitting, sewing and craft.

She said those who travelled hundreds of kilometres to exhibit did so for the love of purebred poultry and the “love of showing birds”.

The competition runs from 2-5pm on Friday and 10am-3pm on Saturday, with the South Island Championship placings to be handed out alongside the other prizes on Saturday afternoon.

Wells said anyone interested in purebred poultry or bantams should visit the show.