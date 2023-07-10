South Canterbury rural residents want road sealed before someone is seriously injured, or killed

Rolling Ridges Rd residents, in the Timaru District, have captured these videos of dust blocking their view while driving.

Near misses in vehicles and copious amounts of dust diminishing drivers’ visibility and tainting water on roof collections – the residents of a rural South Canterbury settlement want their road sealed before someone is seriously injured, or killed.

The group, who all live on an unsealed section of Rolling Ridges Rd, and nearby Cliffs Rd, are fed up with the dust the road generates when it is driven on, and said despite their pleas to the Timaru District Council, no-one is listening to their concerns.

The group is pleased that Cliffs Rd, recently closed for more than two weeks after remedial work turned it into a mud bath, and creating a 19.5 kilometre detour for a 1.6km stretch of road, has been reopened, but said it put additional stress on the surrounding unsealed roads already in poor condition.

Nadine Pirake, Hannah Dunningham, Juliana Sargeant and Trudy Turner all have horror stories to share of dust blocking their vision while travelling along the roads, and have concerns about the health impacts of the dust.

Pirake said the unsealed section of road was a “serious safety hazard for motorists’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rolling Ridges Rd residents are fed up with the state of the road and fear what will happen next, back from left, Juliana Sargeant, Trudy Turner, Hannah Dunningham and Eli Shore, 1, Eden Pirake, 9, Nadine Pirake, and, front left, Ashley Sargeant, 9, Bjorn Shore, 5, Amelia Sargeant, 7, Harlow Pirake, 5, and Bob Leef.

“Lots of drivers use Rolling Ridges Rd, it’s not a back country road,’’ she said.

“It’s a road with many families on it. We feel like this isn’t being taken seriously.’’

Pirake, who has lived in the area for about three years, was so concerned about the state of the road she made a submission to the council’s annual plan 2023/24, on behalf of 10 other residents from the two roads, and spoke to it during public hearings in May.

She said in the past 10 months, there had been eight car crashes/incidents on the road, including two serious near miss incidents that have been reported to the council, and in some incidents the police, she said.

She had done hours of research on the issues, and while the council had tested the traffic volumes on the road, it was at the wrong time.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The seal meets the gravel on Fraser Rd which connects with Rolling Ridges and Cliffs roads.

“The metering was done in November. It needs to be done in ag season [when there are a lot more trucks on the roads].’’

During that time a significant proportion of the traffic is Class 5 heavy trucks and trailers.

Sargeant said when her family bought a block of land on the road 13 years ago, they were told by the council the road would be sealed.

“That’s never happened and more and more people are using these roads.”

The residents had all witnessed, or been part of, near misses when they were travelling along the roads.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cliffs Rd, off Rolling Ridges Rd, was recenty closed to non-residents, following work by the Timaru District Council, but has since reopened.

They all travelled slower than the 100kph limit for both roads, and said this was a necessity as in parts the road was not wide enough to safely accommodate two vehicles, if one was a large truck.

“We go slowly as we know what the roads are like, but not everyone does,’’ Sargeant said.

And the dust is also a “significant issue’’, Pirake said.

“You can taste the dust – you can’t put washing out, and everything is covered in dust,’’ Dunningham said.

Pirake said four of the houses were on roof water supply and residents feared what they were drinking.

She said there was also the possibility the residents could pay half of the required amount to have the road sealed, but it was an unrealistic amount for them.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nadine Pirake shows Stuff video footage of dust on the road.

They had also been asking for a bus stop for a long time, and one was finally erected by the council several weeks ago.

The residents said they were first made aware of remedial work on Cliffs Rd when trucks started arriving at the end of May.

Then they were notified, by the council, that unsealed lime had been affected by frost heave, which happens when water freezes and expands within the soil, slowing down the chemical process of creating a strong pavement surface.

The residents questioned why the work needed to be done at this time of the year, when the temperatures were much cooler.

During the school term, many of them travelled the road up to two times a day, meaning the 19.5km detour was “a lot of fuel for families’’, Sargeant said.

On Friday, they were told the road was reopened, much to the residents’ relief.

Timaru District Council land transport manager Susannah Ratahi said higher volume unsealed roads were upgraded with a lime wearing course, “a chemical treatment that offers a tougher road structure than a standard gravel road”.

“This time of year is usually good for this as it requires a base moisture content to set the chemical process,’’ she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pot holes along Rolling Ridges Rd.

Other roads in the district had been treated this way, with the technique binding the surface to create a smoother, “generally less dust producing surface’’ that requires less regular maintenance.

She said frost heave had generally not been an issue in the Timaru district.

“Unfortunately, in this instance the weather patterns following installation were significantly wetter and colder than usual, which resulted in the surface being slushy, meaning we had to close the road to allow time for the treatment to set.’’

While the council understood it was a “significant inconvenience’’ for residents, the short-term diversion would allow for a better road surface over a longer period of time.

She said there was no funding available from Waka Kotahi to seal any unsealed roads.

“Seal extensions cost between $250,000 to $600,000 per kilometre to complete depending on the complexity of the area.

“We currently have 750km of unsealed roads, which have $660 per kilometre per annum budgeted for maintenance.

“There is a policy for seal extensions, which has been previously supplied to residents that have requested seal extensions.’’