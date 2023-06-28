Timaru council adopts Annual Plan, 11.1% overall rates increase

The Timaru District Council has agreed to a rates increase of 11.1%, down from the 12.5% outlined in the Draft Annual Plan.

A first-term councillor has been thanked for spotting a number of issues with the financial reports included in the Timaru District Council’s Annual Plan just hours before councillors signed off on it on Tuesday.

Council staff have been working to review operating budgets for savings and efficiencies since the Draft Annual Plan for 2023/24 was released for consultation in April, group manager commercial and strategy Trudie Hurst said.

Councillors unanimously voted to adopt the draft plan in May with an amendment – the rates increase would be reduced from 12.5%.

Despite an uncertain economic climate, which Hurst identified as just one factor impacting on council budgets, forecasts and its ability to deliver on projects, the council signed off on an average overall rates increase of 11.1%.

That is down on the 12.5% council outlined in the draft plan, and well down on the 13.3% originally flagged in March.

The council had also adopted a self-imposed debt to revenue limit of 2.1 times revenue, Hurst said.

This meant for every $100,000 in revenue, the council could borrow a maximum of $210k.

Hurst said the plan had no changes in levels of service as to what was provided for in the previous Long Term Plan, and complied with the debt to revenue limit of 210% and revenue and compliance policy.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Midland Contracting staff Dean Cunningham and Kevin Chapman plant trees outside the Timaru District Council building on Tuesday.

Councillor Michelle Pye was acknowledged as being a “star player of the day” by Hurst, after her questioning had prompted urgent changes to the document on Tuesday.

Hurst said errors, such as missed typos which would usually be fixed, had not been caught due to the huge workload council staff faced.

She thanked Pye for good governance in spotting the errors, before introducing an amended table for councillors to consider.

The council’s level of debt and spending on capital projects dominated a discussion ahead of the plan being adopted.

Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said it had made savings on projects such as the recently signed-off South St bridge renewal contract which was “quite a few hundred thousand” under budget, and on the landfill project which he said was also under budget.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Stu Piddington questioned the amounts set aside for some projects.

Councillor Stu Piddington raised concerns about investing $5 million in the Sophia St car park, and asked whether it being included in the budget meant it was locked in.

Mayor Nigel Bowen said his expectation was that it was a provision only and final decisions would only be made once the final options were presented to council.

Chief executive Bede Carran said Bowen was correct, and provision was made for such projects in case they went ahead.

Piddington also questioned whether $2.5 million was enough in the budget for the airport upgrade.

Dixon said the budget for the airport project had been increased from $1.7m, and the new budget would not cover a complete fit-out of the new building.

SUPPLIED Concept designs from Timaru's NB Architects of how an expanded passenger terminal at Timaru's Richard Pearse Airport might look.

Piddington said he was uncomfortable with that approach “where we don’t actually tell the councillors what it is going to cost, we’ll have a surprise for you later on when we finish it off”.

He said he would like to know what a project would cost to complete when they were making decisions about funding them.

Dixon said it was signalled in the Long Term Plan as a staged approach and there was additional funding in the plan for it.

Pye asked a number of questions about the debt cap, including whether one-off grants were included in the figures, and if the self-imposed limit was enough.

“In my view we are sailing a bit close to the wind if we have that non-recurring income in future.

“Could we get ourselves into a position where we go really close to that debt cap, and then the following year our revenue drops substantially, because we don't receive a grant, and then all of a sudden we are outside of our debt cap.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Council chief executive Bede Carran said there was still some “headroom” in the budgets, but warned of the need to have a clear understanding of them.

Carran explained that they had adjusted their figures to account for that, and the net debt now sits at about $205m, against an adjusted cap of about $240-245m at the end of 2024.

He said another consideration was the council running the risk of losing its AA- rating, which would mean it would pay more interest on borrowings if it failed to meet the current payback ratio.

“I don’t think there’s a problem in this year, and you’ve still got some headroom. But, I do think its important that there is a clear understanding about the importance of revenue and maintaining that revenue.”

He also added it was important to understand the effect on the debt cap, and to calibrate that against the Fitch rating metrics which ensure the council keeps a good investment grade rating.

Pye also questioned the way in which the figures were presented and whether they could be made more clear in future.

Hurst said a breakdown could be included in the cover report for clarity.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Michelle Pye was thanked for her good governance in raising a number of questions about the report ahead of the Annual Plan meeting.

Councillor Allan Booth questioned whether debt should be based on rates alone, rather than subsidies and grants, and cited the 2017 financial strategy which had council sitting at a 1.5 debt ratio.

Booth said looking back the council had gone from 1.1 and now was at 2.1.

“We've gone from about $30m debt to around $200m debt within almost 6-7 years ... I think we need to be careful.”

Bowen highlighted the need to play catch-up on a lot of the vertical infrastructure projects on the agenda, but accepted Booth’s point around questioning how far the council could go.

“We are going to have to make some hard choices and prioritisation around what we can and can't do in that capital programme probably for the next term.”