At the coalface: Last remaining old-fashioned foundry in New Zealand closes

Austins Foundry was started in Timaru in the 1900s and was still run by a third generation Austin until Friday.

It was the only remaining business of its kind in New Zealand, and on Friday the final mould was poured at Austins Foundry. Senior reporter Rachael Comer spoke to Ken Austin and his 96-year-old father Bob Austin about life at the coalface of their foundry.

Ken Austin often finds himself checking out the road he is driving over, wondering if work produced at his business is visible just above the seal.

For many years Austins Foundry, in Timaru’s Redruth, produced many of the manhole covers that feature on roads and streets throughout the lower South Island.

Because of their quality most were still doing their job, with Ken estimating at least 90% of the covers still feature along roads in the area.

READ MORE:

* Vinyl revival: Music's new spin as two record shops open in South Canterbury

* A little pain needed for long-term gain in business profitability

* 'Baby' Austin is a tiny delight



He even saw one in the Chatham Islands once.

It was this long-lasting quality that was a big part of the foundry business over the past 93 years. Austins also exported overseas and at one stage had 15 employees. The business closed with four staff members.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ken Austin, left, and Laurie Chandler pour liquid metal into moulds at Austins Foundry in Timaru.

Now, as the only remaining foundry in New Zealand to use coke (a porous coal-based fuel) to fire its furnace, the foundry side of the business closed on Friday, with Ken’s father, Bob Austin, 96, pouring the business’ final roller ring mould.

Other foundries have invested in electric furnaces but the father and son liked doing things the old-fashioned way, even if that meant having to import coke from offshore to get things fired up.

“The technology used is still the same as they first melted metal to make cast iron,’’ Bob said.

“What we’re doing here has been perfected – overseas they have huge furnaces.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bob Austin, and son Ken Austin of Austins Foundry in Timaru. The rollers on the machine they are pictured with were all produced by the business.

The foundry used scrap metal which was melted down to liquid and then poured into a mould, allowing it to solidify into cast iron.

Austins’ main line of work was making farm machinery roller rings, which it had been doing since 1952, but in the past there was other work, including the utility covers, Ken said.

However, imported manhole covers meant the end to that part of the business, he added.

It was a business that relied on good old-fashioned hard yakka, innovation and attention to detail.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rollers made at Austins Foundry.

It also required resilience and strength – pouring metal that was about 1400C into a mould off the furnace that could get up to 2000C.

“That’s to get it to melt – it’s white-hot,’’ Ken said.

And it all began in 1908 when Charlie Austin moved from Dunedin to Timaru to start working at the Wallace and Cooper Foundry.

In 1920, he leased a building from Parr and Co, trading as C A Austin Iron Foundry.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ken Austin pours melted metal into moulds at the foundry.

Then, 10 years later Austin built and opened C A Austins Iron and Brass Foundry at 131 King St, Timaru – the site where Austins Foundry operates from.

Bob said the building was added to in the same decade it opened, with more added on “in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s’’.

At the time of the business’ opening, Bob’s older brother by 10 years, Ray, worked for his father until he left to serve in World War II.

With a shortage of labour throughout the country during the war, Bob left primary school, aged 13, in 1941, to work with his father.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Charlie Austin, Bob’s father, started the foundry in 1930.

He thought nothing of this, saying, “it was inevitable I would come here’’.

“I knew what the story was before I came here,’’ he said.

He remembers the area, then known as Saltwater Creek, as being populated by just the foundry and a wool scour down the road. It is now an industrial suburb.

“When Dad built this place it was all swamp land.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ken Austin in action while Laurie Chandler looks on.

The area has been flooded out twice, and Ken said the foundry had been built too low.

Just a year after leaving school to take up work, Bob’s father died suddenly on September 25, 1942, and his sons had to pay a £550 debt before the pair could take ownership of the business.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Austins Foundry moulds.

The brothers’ resilience paid off. Three years after working to make the money to pay the debt off, Bob working at J Storier and Co in Timaru, the foundry reopened in 1946 as Austin Bros.

In 1970, Bob bought his brother out of the business, and it became Austins Foundry, and four years later, Ken left school to work with his father.

He completed an apprenticeship and in 2013 took ownership of the business when has father was 86 and had owned it for 67 years.

Bob said in the 1960s and 1970s there were furnaces like Austins’ throughout New Zealand, and there used to be four in Timaru alone.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Laurie Chandler and Ken Austin at work.

“This place here operates on an old-fashioned method that’s been done for 100 years or more, and we still operate it the same way,’’ Bob said.

While he had not been the owner of the business for 10 years, Bob had still been down at the yard most days, and on the day of his interview with Stuff walked up a flight of metal stairs to the smoko room with ease.

“He always knew what was going on here. He’ll come down and tell me how to do something,” Ken said.

The business had seen many changes over its 93 years.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Simon Stewart wheels a roller made at the foundry.

“The roller side of it is our main part of the business at the moment and what they do is they’re used for an agricultural implement to aid the farmer when he’s making a seedbed,’’ Ken said.

“We’ve sent them all over New Zealand, we’ve sent them to Australia, and we’ve sent them to America.’’

As farm tractors got bigger the foundry needed to produce a bigger machine, he said.

“So in about 1996 we produced a bigger machine in conjunction with my brother – he designed it.

“We produced it here, and it was really successful for the bigger tractors that are out there today.’’

JOHN BISSET Ken Austin explains the process of the foundry casting metal the old-fashioned way.

In 1956 the foundry produced a buggy ladle and since then 99% of the metal was poured with it, Bob said.

He designed the ladle from one he saw in an Australian magazine.

Ken said metal was originally melted down with charcoal burning, but coke was more efficient.

About 10 years ago, he had to start importing it from China, he said.

However, the price of it had doubled in one year, adding another challenge to the business’ survival.

The business had received the bulk of its material from scrap metal dealers, but Bob said cast iron had become more difficult to obtain in recent years.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Laurie Chandler pours liquid metal into a mould.

And dealing with such ferocious temperatures meant the furnace burnt out regularly and needed to be replaced.

“We built the furnaces and maintained all our gear here,’’ Ken said.

While there had never been any serious incidents at the foundry, both men agreed employees had to be aware and never let their guard down.

The business had also employed many over the years, including six men that left school to work at Austins and had retired there.

“So we’ve had a fairly good track record with our employment, and we’ve had some very loyal staff,’’ Ken said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Those who worked in the foundry needed to keep a close eye on what was happening, to prevent accidents, Ken and Bob Austin said.

He had enjoyed dealing with the farmers over the years, and enjoyed selling them rollers.

Other family members had also been employed over the years, including Trevor who worked at the business for a year, and Ken’s younger brother Glenn.

“Trevor was an inventive guy and Glenn was here for several years.

“He made some things for the business to help things go efficiently. The top on the furnace was [from] Glenn.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The rollers produced at the foundry.

“And back in the day they both contributed to the mechanisation of the place.’’

Ken said having been in the business for 50 years, he was ready to leave.

“It’s gone quick.’’

He praised his father for the work he had put in. “Dad was more innovative than I was.’’

Bob estimated there had been about 30,000 tonnes of cast iron go through the foundry in its 93 years.

However, this was a guess as “we were never about statistics’’.

The business will remain open in the meantime, to sell spare parts for the rollers, but ultimately Ken said he would demolish the buildings.

“I’d like to lease the land out.’’