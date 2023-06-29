Second division win for Timaru in big Lotto draw

A ticket sold at Countdown Timaru North has won $21,753 in Lotto’s big Wednesday’s Powerball draw. (File photo)

There was no multimillion-dollar haul for South Canterbury in the midweek $33.5m Lotto draw but a Timaru ticket did win second division.

The ticket, sold at Countdown Timaru North, was one of 25 to win $21,753 in Wednesday's draw.

Three of the 25 also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $34,997. They were sold at Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak‘nSave Masterton in Masterton.

The winning second division tickets were sold in Northland, Auckland (x8), Coromandel, Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, Morrinsville, Hamilton, Whakatane, Kawerau, Tokoroa, Masterton (x2), Lower Hutt (x2), Ashburton, Timaru, Arrowtown and My Lotto.

READ MORE:

* Single Lotto Powerball ticket scores huge $33.5 million win

* Lotto winner's ticket would have been worth millions more on a 'must be won' week

* Lotto: Another Aucklander becomes a Powerball multi-millionaire with $10.5m win



The big winner on Wednesday night was a ticket sold at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch which won $33.5m, the ninth multi-million dollar Powerball prize to be won in 2023.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 33, 31, 15, 5, 4, 8 and with a bonus ball of 29, and 10 for the Powerball.

Another single ticket from Auckland has won $500,000 from the Lotto First Division, while Strike Four rolled over.