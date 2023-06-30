Timaru Love your Local: Coffee Caravan 'best decision I ever made' - Waitaki Bean

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Vanessa Hooper of Waitaki Bean talks about her coffee cart business in Waimate on Friday afternoon.

National winners in the Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, will be judged by a panel comprising celebrity chef Peter Gordon, Eat New Zealand CEO Angela Clifford, and Stuff food editor Emily Brookes, and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Vanessa Hooper opened her coffee caravan in September 2020, as a job she could do with young children. Nearly three years on she said “it is the best decision I ever made’’.

Hooper, and her business Waitaki Bean, scooped three of four awards in the Timaru section of the Stuff Love Your Local Awards for 2023, with bartender Leana Kemp, of Hector Black’s Lounge Bar, winning the bartender/publican category.

Hooper said the awards were “unreal” and it was all thanks to the community.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vanessa Hooper, named Love your Local Best Barista, foaming the milk for a customer’s coffee.

READ MORE:

* Love Your Local: The Auckland and Northland venues locals love

* Love Your Local: Taranaki region winners - a restaurant, a takeaway and a bar

* Love Your Local: Baristas share their secrets to the perfect cup of coffee



“After I posted that I was nominated on my Facebook Page, I had a lot of people who I didn’t know come and get coffee and tell me they voted for me and that was just incredible,” Hooper said.

“I started the coffee caravan for some income, and now it has grown. Before this I never had any experience making coffee. People come all the time and say they heard this is the best coffee spot, and it is just amazing and incredible how powerful word of mouth is.”

Hooper said after perfecting her coffee skills, she first started out parking the caravan at the Glevavy rest area.

“It was pretty slow business when I started out in Glenavy, but I think it was a blessing because it gave me a chance to get better and faster,” she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vanessa Hooper of Waitaki Bean.

“And then as I started getting comfortable, the people who sold coffee next to Seddon square in Waimate closed down, and I asked the council if I could park there, and they said that would be perfect.”

Hooper said the move to Waimate was a good one as ever since business “has been absolutely amazing”.

“Although I live in Glenavy now, I am a Waimate girl. My first job was at the local dairy and the reason I loved that job so much was because I got to interact with people and for many people you became part of their day,” she said.

“It's a good day every day when you see people's smiling faces.”

She said the key to success in such a business was just diving in and giving it a go.

“My advice to anyone would be just go for it and give it everything you’ve got,” she said.

“Opening [Waitaki Bean] is the best decision I ever made.”

Stuff The Love Your Local Awards celebrate the invaluable contribution hospitality makes to our communities.

Timaru Regional Winners:

Food truck or takeaway: Waitaki Bean

Barista: Vanessa Hooper, Waitaki Bean

Bartender or publican: Leana Kemp, Hector Black’s

FoH/service person or team: The team, Waitaki Bean