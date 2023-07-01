Temuka man opens pottery display to the public

David Geddes has opened a small room in his garage for the public to view his collection of pottery that he has collected for 40 years.

Temuka may be home to one of the country’s most well-known pottery brands, but it is the town’s other potters David Geddes wants people to know about.

In fact, when Geddes built his new home in Temuka about four years ago, he built his garage 2m bigger to allow for his collection of pottery.

And now, Geddes has opened that collection to the public, so people can view the beloved items of Temuka pottery he has been collecting for 40 years.

Cups, saucers, vases, pottery dogs, and salt and pepper shakers are just some of the pottery items lining the shelves of his museum.

Just one of the many quirky finds in Temuka man David Geddes' display of pottery.

“I started in about ‘81-82,’’ Geddes said.

“I found a nice piece of blue Kavale, and didn’t know what it was at the time.’’

Geddes started collecting “more and more’’ pieces, and his collection of pottery continued to grow, he said.

“And over the years I’ve developed some pickers.

“I’ve got pickers who go out and find it [the pottery] for me because I can’t find it all.’’

Geddes' collection includes a range of pottery items.

Geddes’ hometown also had an affinity with pottery, with Temuka Pottery a well-known brand throughout the country.

Temuka Pottery, which started in the 1930s, produced a huge range of goods such as ashtrays and pipe tobacco humidors; promotional items for companies; pieces made for restaurants, companies and government departments; and cups and saucers for New Zealand Railways.

Geddes said he had always bought Molle Pottery – the work of Opihi woman Florence Mary Goodsell.

She began pottery began in the late 1940s when she was unable to find suitable containers to put her cactus plants in.

Geddes is excited to have his pottery on display.

When her daughter brought some clay home from school, Goodsell soon found she was able to make exactly what she wanted, and from here her efforts quickly grew into a commercial activity and together with her husband Bill she started making pottery for sale.

She named her work Molle Pottery, adding her distinctive signature at the bottom of each piece.

Geddes said he had also bought Paul Fisher’s work. Fisher, of Ōrari, near Temuka, studied and worked in Mashiko, Japan in 1976, and his work showed Japanese influence.

Something for everyone.

However, Geddes said the main focus of his display was Marold Pottery, made by Czechs Milan and Slavaka Kavale.

“They came to New Zealand in 1968 and worked at Crown Lynn.

“Eventually they moved to Temuka in about 1971-72.’’

He said it was important people knew of the quality of their work, and some would not realise they had the potters’ pieces in their own homes.

Pottery vases on display.

He was excited to have the pottery on display and said nobody could appreciate the collection if it was hidden away in boxes.

“I’ve dedicated this room [to pottery].”

He was unsure how long he would keep the display open to the public, but said “certainly I want people to come out and have a look at it’’.

The display is full of colourful items.

And he would keep adding to it.

“I am a magpie and if I find something nice, I buy it.’’

The display was open by appointment. Call 027 616 0172.