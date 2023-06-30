First walls in place for Fraser Park's $8.4m redevelopment in Timaru

The first concrete wall panels are lifted into place as part of a new northern building at Fraser Park, Timaru.

Cranes among the light towers signal the start to the vertical construction stage of the $8.4 million redevelopment of Timaru’s Fraser Park.

The cranes have lifted the first concrete panels into place for a building that will incorporate new unisex changing rooms, a hospitality lounge, corporate box area and shared amenities, all fronted by seating bleachers.

“It is really exciting to get the vertical build part of the project under way,” Fraser Park Community Trust chair Brent Isbister said on Friday.

“It was so nice to drive back into Timaru and see the cranes up among the light towers.”

Isbister said the project was “progressing along fine” and after the vertical builds were completed the work would then switch to resurfacing the park which will turn it into a multipurpose stadium capable of hosting more sporting codes other than rugby.

“We are hoping for completion close to the Christmas-New Year period ... everything going to plan.”

In the meantime, the trust was focused on completing the fundraising.

“We are still in the market for $250,000-$300,000, but given the size and cost of the project, that is not a lot.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cranes lift tilt slab wall sections into place at Fraser Park.

Isbister said there was continuing support from community and a “few things were happening” in relation to fundraising, including a possible golf day in August or September.

“There are also a lot of smaller community-type fundraisers being organised.”

He said seats were also for sale at the stadium, $500 each in one grandstand and $1000 in another.

“Ongoing community support is critical, and the seats are an opportunity to contribute to a community project.”