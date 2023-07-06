Parents say proposed highway upgrades would not have saved their daughter

Police at the scene of a 2018 crash that killed Kellyanne Cindal Pattinson on State Highway 1 just north of Pareora.

A crash-prone stretch of State Highway 1 south of Timaru needs safety work, but a couple whose daughter was killed on the road believe the current improvement plans would not have saved her.

Kellyanne Cindal Pattinson and her dog were killed instantly on January 17, 2018, when the car she was driving was hit by an out-of-control northbound truck on a passing lane just north of Pareora.

Waka Kotahi has announced plans for a $30m makeover of about 12km of SH1, from Timaru south to almost St Andrews, which includes the section where Kellyanne died, and will involve the construction of median and edge barriers, roundabouts and other safety works.

Kellyanne’s parents, Helen and Russell Pattinson, are both truck drivers who have worked in roading and have been following developments closely for the highway that, in the 10 years from 2013 had five fatal crashes, and another 16 with serious injuries.

The Pattinsons are unenthusiastic about the design of some of the proposals, and are calling for lower speed limits through the crash-prone section, tougher penalties for drivers who kill or maim other road users, and a more visible median barrier.

The median barrier is one of the more controversial aspects that has drawn criticism from residents and Helen believes the proposed design would not have stopped the truck that killed her daughter.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Kellyanne Cindal Pattinson's funeral service sheet, from January 2018.

"The guy that lost control of that truck would have gone right over the top of the median barrier and probably still took our daughter out, because they (trucks) are bigger, they are higher off the ground.

"It was actually rolling on its side, and was on two wheels when he would have hit the median barrier. He probably still would have taken her out."

The Pattinsons would like any median barrier to be more substantial, something that had more of a visual impact.

"I would actually like to see something like they've got in Dunedin on the motorway ... those great big concrete dividers with the gap so many feet out, so you've got some room," Helen said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Vehicles drive the passing lane of State Highway 1, just north of Pareora, on Wednesday.

"I don't agree with that wire median barrier. I would like to see 1.5m of traffic island up the middle of the road, which I think would be more effective.

"The further you can keep cars apart the better."

Helen said the highway needed something, “but I don't think it needs millions of dollars spent on it”.

"Better off to spend it on educating drivers,” Russell said.

Both agreed adding a median barrier could slow some people down, but wouldn’t slow the majority.

"You will still get the idiots,” Helen said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Russell Pattinson sits alongside a computer in July 2018 that has his daughter Kellyanne Cindal Pattinson’s crashed car on display.

“A median barrier won't stop all the killing on the roads. The courts need to get tougher and police need to start prosecuting.

"People need to be held accountable for the deaths on our roads.”

Helen said no charges were laid over Kellyanne’s death, which she thought sent the wrong message to other drivers, that “if we kill someone we are not going to jail, we don't have to pay any compensation, we are not going to have to do anything, because we can just get away with it".

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Normanby resident Paul Fisher talks about his concerns about Waka Kotahi's safety improvement plans for the Timaru to St Andrews section of State Highway 1. Video first published May 5, 2023.

Lower speed limits for the Timaru to St Andrews section of SH1 had not been mentioned in the plans, but Russell said motorists need to slow down.

“I think 100kph is too fast for NZ roads because drivers don't know how to drive at that speed.

"The difference between 80 and 100 means your attention has got to be a helluva lot more, and you have to start paying attention, which is 90% of the problem with crashes in NZ. Fatigue is another one ... that leads to lack of attention as well."

Russell said he did not see a problem with the highway where Kellyanne was killed, "as long as it is driven properly".

"That guy that killed Kellyanne, he drove that road every day, twice a day, for 10 years ... familiarity breeds contempt, doesn't it? He got blasé about it."

Supplied/Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Safety improvements planned for State Highway 1, from Timaru to St Andrews.

They both worried that some of the plans would simply shift the problems to another part of the highway.

The Pattinsons still regularly drove the section where Kellyanne died, and Russell said it brought back horrific memories and Helen said she didn’t like to see the site.

“I used to look, but I don't look any more."