Karate medals for JKA Timaru group

11:04, Jul 04 2023
JKA Timaru Karate members with medals won at recent championship events in Dunedin are, back row from left, Jessica Box (13yrs), Megan Pelser (17yrs), Senpai Jason Box (coach), Rizky Holdaway-Smith, Ethan Box (11yrs). Front left, Ayla Wilkinson (11yrs) and Liam Doran (12yrs).
Supplied
JKA Timaru Karate members have returned from two championship events in Dunedin with a tidy haul of medals.

Members first contested the South Island schools championships and the following day it was the Southland/Otago championships.

There were double golds for Jessica Box in the under-14 grade of the South Island event while Megan Pelser matched that in the Otago/Southland event in the female 16-17 years grade.

Results:

South Island Schools Tournament

Ethan Box, Kata boys Yr 5-6, silver; Kumite, gold.

Liam Doran, Kata boys Yr 7-8, silver.

Ayla Wilkinson, Kata girls Yr 5-6, silver.

Jessica Box, Kata female U14 premier, gold; Kumite U14, gold.

Megan Pelser, Kata female U16 premier, gold.

Otago Southland Regional Competition

Ethan Box, Kata Male 10/11 yrs intermediate, silver; Kumite 10/11 yrs, gold.

Jessica Box, Kata female 12/13 yrs premier, bronze; Kumite female 12/13 yrs premier, silver.

Megan Pelser, Kata female 16/17 yrs premier, gold; Kumite 16/17 yrs premier, gold.

Rizky Holdaway-Smith, Kata male 35-44 yrs, silver.

