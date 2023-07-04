Karate medals for JKA Timaru group
JKA Timaru Karate members have returned from two championship events in Dunedin with a tidy haul of medals.
Members first contested the South Island schools championships and the following day it was the Southland/Otago championships.
There were double golds for Jessica Box in the under-14 grade of the South Island event while Megan Pelser matched that in the Otago/Southland event in the female 16-17 years grade.
Results:
South Island Schools Tournament
Ethan Box, Kata boys Yr 5-6, silver; Kumite, gold.
Liam Doran, Kata boys Yr 7-8, silver.
Ayla Wilkinson, Kata girls Yr 5-6, silver.
Jessica Box, Kata female U14 premier, gold; Kumite U14, gold.
Megan Pelser, Kata female U16 premier, gold.
Otago Southland Regional Competition
Ethan Box, Kata Male 10/11 yrs intermediate, silver; Kumite 10/11 yrs, gold.
Jessica Box, Kata female 12/13 yrs premier, bronze; Kumite female 12/13 yrs premier, silver.
Megan Pelser, Kata female 16/17 yrs premier, gold; Kumite 16/17 yrs premier, gold.
Rizky Holdaway-Smith, Kata male 35-44 yrs, silver.