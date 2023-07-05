Reckless driver's remand in custody time much longer than jail term imposed

Raymond Jason Mosley was jailed for nine months on several charges, but he had already served the equivalent of 13 months in jail while remanded in custody the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

A 200-day remand in custody meant a man's jail term imposed in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday fell five months short of the time he had already served.

Raymond Jason Mosley appeared via an audiovisual link from Christchurch Prison before Judge Dominic Dravitzki for sentencing on seven charges, including three linked to the 45-year-old's reckless driving that scared motorists in Timaru on November 3, 2022.

From the Timaru event, Mosley had admitted reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and possessing methamphetamine while there were charges of attempting to take a vehicle and possessing cannabis and a cannabis pipe in Christchurch on May 4, 2022, and an assault in Waimate on October 29, 2022.

The charges relating to the Timaru incident arose after police were alerted of concerns about a black Toyota Camry being driven south on SH1, near Ashburton, by Mosley and an associate as passenger.

“The defendant overtook vehicles into oncoming traffic, causing them to swerve to avoid a collision,” the summary of facts said.

“The defendant was also driving down the centre of the road, in the middle of both lanes. He was driving at excessive speed and did not hold a current driver's licence.”

Police from Ashburton attempted to stop the vehicle using lights and siren, but Mosley failed to stop and continued on SH1 towards Timaru at around 160kph.

“As he drove away the defendant overtook other vehicles on double yellow lines and into oncoming traffic,” the summary said.

“A roadblock with spikes had been set up in Washdyke, Timaru. As the defendant entered Washdyke and saw the roadblock he completed a U-turn and drove off again.

“While the defendant tried to evade police, his vehicle collided with an unknown object off the grass verge.”

Mosley then drove inland and continued into Timaru avoiding further attempts to spike his vehicle.

“While travelling along Selwyn St, Timaru, the defendant crossed the centre line completely and veered toward an oncoming police vehicle before changing lanes again and speeding away,” the summary said.

Mosley and his associate stopped in Selwyn St and fled on foot, but both were arrested soon after in neighbouring properties.

“On being searched, two grams of methamphetamine was found in the defendant's right pocket,” the summary said.

Mosley's long period on remand in custody was noted a few times on Tuesday, but the court heard that absconding while on electronically-monitored bail had greatly lengthened the situation.

“You have already spent six-and-a-half months, the equivalent of 13 months’ imprisonment, in custody," Judge Dravitzki said.

“Your time in custody is a considerable period, but it is about your own inability to manage EM bail restrictions.

“In my view the starting point is six months’ jail for attempting to unlawfully take the motor vehicle and an uplift of six months for the remaining matters.”

Judge Dravitzki allowed a 25% discount for guilty pleas, reducing the sentence to nine months which he said meant Mosley would be eligible for release almost immediately.

Judge Dravitzki said Mosley's reckless driving was at the upper level and “it was a dangerous risk to other road users and yourself.”

Mosley copped two driving disqualifications - nine months for reckless driving and six months for failing to stop - with the sentences to be served cumulatively.

The judge made no order on the $5927.87 reparation sought, as no evidence had been presented.

“I can only make an order if good evidence supports it.”