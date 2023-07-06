Mongrel Mob member seeks restorative justice meeting with Black Power over assault

A restorative justice meeting between a Mongrel Mob member and his Black Power assault victims has been sought. (File photo)

A Mongrel Mob member whose car was used to twice run down a Black Power member in Ashburton last year now wants a restorative justice meeting with his victims.

Jeremy Mita made the request through his lawyer Trudi Aickin when he appeared via audiovisual link from prison in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. He had pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to injure following the incident in Ashburton, on January 13, 2023.

All parties involved were known to each other, according to Crown prosecutor Nadine Girgis.

The mid-afternoon assault, near the corner of Oxford and Nelson streets, involved a vehicle owned by Mita, but driven by an unknown associate, trying to twice run down one person and deliberately crashing into a vehicle containing the other.

The first victim was walking to an associate’s address and when crossing the road, the vehicle, with Mita in the passenger seat, tried to run him down, hitting him in the left leg, Girgis said, reading from the summary of facts.

To avoid being assaulted further, the man ran to his associate’s house and hid behind it. The car did a U-turn and parked outside the address.

The first victim’s associate then arrived and noticed Mita’s car outside the address. The victim parked in front of that vehicle, and the unknown driver drove it out from the footpath, swinging the vehicle around, hitting the other vehicle, shunting it sideways and causing extensive damage.

The first victim then ran to scene, picked up a rock and managed to smash a window in the vehicle.

“Mita exited the vehicle and started striking one of the victims with a machete or something similar,” Girgis said.

That victim was walking backwards across the road trying to defend himself and fell onto the road and footpath.

“Mita continued to strike the victim with the weapon and stomped on his head on two occasions,” Girgis said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle then did a U-turn up over the gutter and footpath and hit the victim, who was still on the ground, and trying to get away. Another person, trying to help the victims, threw a bottle at the back window of the vehicle, after which Mita got in the vehicle, and it left the scene.

The victim who was run over twice was taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries that included a puncture wound to his left forearm, a piece of his left ear missing, a laceration to his left knee and bruising and cuts to his left leg and foot. The other victims were uninjured.

Aicken said her client had “expressed a strong interest in undertaking restorative justice”.

“I’m asking that a referral be made. Not withstanding the background to this matter, he believes the gang liaison officers would be able to facilitate a restorative justice meeting to allow that to go forward,” Aicken said.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki said he wasn’t saying the restorative justice would occur, but “I accept that you’ve expressed a wish to attend restorative justice, and it would be appropriate to investigate that”.

Mita was convicted and remanded in custody to September 29 for a sentencing date to be set.