Waimate District 'driest' so far in 2023 and breaks temperature record

Waimate District has received only 33% of its normal annual rainfall so far in the year, a report by Niwa says.

The Waimate District set a new mean minimum air temperature for June in a month it only received 33% of its normal rainfall in the first six months of 2023.

A report released by National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said Waimate was on the driest end of the spectrum for the first half of 2023, with Kaikohe in Northland at the other end, with more than 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January to June.

In terms of rainfall for June, Niwa said the Mackenzie Basin recorded less than 25% of its normal rainfall and the Pukaki Aerodrome near Twizel had its driest June on record with just 2mm of rain.

Pukaki Aerodrome also featured with a near-record daily maximum air temperature of 17.6C on June 1, its equal second highest since records began their in 1972.

Niwa’s summary shows Waimate recorded a mean air temperature of 8.3C for the month, its second-highest mean air temperature for June since records started in 1908.

The area has also recorded a mean minimum air temperature of 3.9C, its highest since records started in 1908.

DOUG SAIL/Stuff Pukaki Airport near Twizel recorded just 2mm of rainfall in June. (File photo)

Timaru recorded a daily extreme minimum air temperature of 10.2C on June 20, its fourth-highest for that month since records started in 1885. Waimate bettered Timaru’s mark on the same day with 11.1C, its third-highest since 1908.

The highest daily rainfall was 109 millimetres, recorded at Aoraki/Mt Cook Village on June 1.

Of the available regularly reporting sunshine observation sites, the sunniest four locations in 2023 to date are Taranaki (1248 hours), Mackenzie Basin (1240 hours), West Coast (1210 hours) and wider Nelson (1201 hours).

Nationally, temperatures were above average for June (0.51-1.20C above average) or well above average (greater than 1.20C above average) for many parts of the country.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A cold and frosty morning in Timaru on Thursday.

Near average temperatures (plus 0.50C of average) were observed in parts of Northland, Auckland, and inland parts of Canterbury, Otago, and Southland.

Temperatures were below average (0.51-1.20C below average) in parts of the southern Mackenzie Basin and Central Otago.

Rainfall was below normal (50-79% of normal) or well below normal (less than 50% of normal) for inland, western, and southern parts of the North Island, and the majority of the South Island.

Rainfall was above normal (120-149% of normal) or well above normal (greater than 149% of normal) for eastern and northern parts of the North Island.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Soil moisture levels have been lower than normal for parts of South Canterbury in June.

At the end of the month, soil moisture levels were higher than normal for Gisborne, parts of Hawke’s Bay, coastal North Canterbury, Central Otago, and Dunedin.

Soil moisture levels were lower than normal for parts of South Canterbury. Near normal soil moisture levels were typical for the remainder of the country.

Temperatures were about equally likely to be above average (50% chance) or near average (45% chance) from July to September for Coastal Canterbury, the nearby plains, East Otago, West Coast, Southern Alps and foothills, inland Otago and Southland, Niwa’s climate outlook said.

“Marine heatwave conditions remain present in coastal waters,” the outlook said.

“The warmer-than-average seas may reduce the intensity of cold, southerly air masses, especially near the coast.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru recorded a daily extreme minimum air temperature of 10.2C on June 20, its fourth-highest for that month since records began in 1885. (File photo)

Rainfall totals were about equally likely to be below normal (40% chance) or near normal (35% chance).

“More frequent and stronger-than-normal southwesterly quarter winds may shelter the region, leading to dry spells.”

Soil moisture levels were most likely to be near normal (45% chance) while river flows were about equally likely to be below normal (40% chance) or near normal (35% chance).