Parade kicks off 55th FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand final

Young Farmer Of The Year grand final opening ceremony parade makes its way up Timaru’s Stafford St on Thursday.

Timaru’s main street has been brought to a standstill as finalists for the 55th FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition, a tractor, and sponsors paraded up the street to kick off the grand final being held in the town this weekend.

The seven national finalists were joined by FMG Junior Young Farmer finalists, AgriKids NZ finalists, who dressed up for the parade, family members and bagpipers as they made their way from Speight’s Ale House to the Caroline Bay Soundshell.

People lined Stafford St to watch the parade.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Representing Hauroko Valley Primary, from left, Elly Hurley, 12, Sophie Parris, 12, and Sierra Bennett, 12.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor and Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen briefly spoke at the opening ceremony following the parade on Thursday afternoon.

“It's great to host it [Young Farmer of the Year] again, and it's really good for the local economy,” Bowen told The Timaru Herald following his speech.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen speaks at the Young Farmer Of The Year opening ceremony at the Soundshell on Thursday.

“It shines a light on how important the rural sector is for the economy.”

Bowen said he was looking forward to attending the events on Friday at Winchester Showgrounds and the events on Saturday.

O’Connor told The Timaru Herald the Young Farmer of the Year contest was of one the most “comprehensive” and “valuable” competitions in New Zealand.

“It inspires young people to learn more, compete, and it showcases the agricultural sector.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor gives a speech to the crowd gathered at Caroline Bay Soundshell.

O’Connor called the agricultural sector the “heart and soul” of New Zealand’s economy.

He said, with the “spectacular weather”, Timaru was an “ideal” location for the competition and was a handy location for South Islanders.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said they were looking forward to a great weekend, and the weather outlook was favourable.

“Preparations are going well for the practical day on Friday and the ground [at Winchester] is looking really good as well.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From South Makirikiri School, from left; Ella Thomas, 11, Lucy O’Neill, 12, and Millie Greer, 13.

“New Holland, who have sponsored the tractors, have set up at the field for a practical course and its looking good.”

The MetService forecast for Friday looked to be mainly fine with morning frosts and a high of 8C, which could mean a fresh start for contestants with the field day scheduled to begin at the Winchester Showgrounds at 7.30am.

The regional finals took place in April, with 56 regional contestants whittled down to the seven who started the grand finals with a three-hour exam and presentation on the innovative projects they had been working on for the past two months.

Methven farm manager Peter O’Connor was representing the Aorangi region, and would go up against his brother Nick O’Connor who was representing Tasman.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff From Waimate, from left; Helena Zimmermann, 10, Cameron Lane, 13, Fergus Lane, 11, Santi Zimmermann, 13 and Robbie Lane, 10.

Emma Poole (Bay of Plenty and Waikato), Lisa Kendall (Northern), Patrick Crawshaw (East Coast), Mac Williams (Taranaki and Manawatū), and Hugh Jackson (Otago and Southland) were the other finalists.

Organisers were expecting a large crowd to travel to Timaru with Coppersmith saying the town was chosen for the competition this year because it had the best facilities to cater for everything.

“With everyone out and about over the weekend, it will bring money into the district.”

The grand final would finish with a ticketed evening show event at the Southern Trust Events Centre from 5pm on Saturday.

New Zealand Young Farmers/Supplied From left; Lisa Kendall, Hugh Jackson, Emma Poole, Nick and Peter O’Connor, Patrick Crawshaw and Mac Williams are the grand finalists for the 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lisa Kendall representing the Northern region at the Soundshell on Thursday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Peter O'Connor from Aorangi.