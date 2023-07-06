Search on to find Timaru's manu champion

Connor Allnutt doing a manu at CBay in 2019, as part of a fundraiser he organised for Diabetes New Zealand.

It’s not the best time of the year for practising manus in the south, but a school holiday contest in Timaru hopes to provide a warmer indoor space to crown the town’s finest.

The Manu Contest will be held at Caroline Bay Trust Aoraki Centre on Friday.

Timaru District Council communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran said the contest was “fairly informal”, and was being held for the second time after some success in the April holidays.

“The competition was organised by two of our lifeguards to give our swimmers another fun thing to do when they come in, so other than the standard pool entry there’s no extra fee to enter.

“We piloted it in the last holidays and had a few initial sign-ups, as well as a number of people we encouraged to have a go on the day.”

A manu was a version of a water bomb, where the jumper folded themselves into a V-shape before opening as they hit the water, aiming to create the best and biggest “pop” and splash.

AL WILLIAMS/Stuff Timaru boy Kingston Barnes, then aged 10, does a manu off the pier on Caroline Bay in 2021.

Usually, competition points were awarded for the height and volume of the splash, as well as technique.

In 2019, Timaru man Connor Allnutt, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, organised a Big Splash manu contest fundraiser for Diabetes New Zealand at the pool.

Doran said there would be spot prizes, as well as a prize for the best splash for different age groups.

“We’d encourage as many of our community to come and make a splash on Friday,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Manu competitors usually earn points based on the size and volume of their splash.

The manu contest will run from 12.30pm until 3pm, with registrations open from 12pm to 12.30pm. It will be split into two age groups, 8–15 years and 16 years and older.

People could sign up on the day at the Big Splash tower desk.

Entry for the contest was free. However, regular swim admission applied.