Broadcaster caught drink-driving in South Canterbury after 'big night'

A broadcaster caught drink-driving in South Canterbury told police he had a big night the night before he was stopped.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, admitted a charge of drink-driving when he appeared in the Timaru District Court.

He was caught on May 4 when police stopped him on the Temuka-Orari Highway/State Highway 1 about 2.15pm for speeding.

The man was near Winchester, about 25km north of Timaru, when he was stopped.

Appearing before Judge Campbell Savage, the man admitted driving with excess blood alcohol content .

“When spoken to, the defendant admitted to having had a big night the night before,” the summary of facts says.

“Breath-testing procedures were carried out, and the defendant failed an evidential breath test, electing to undergo a blood test.”

The defendant’s blood specimen recording was 118 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit for a driver over 20 years old is 50mg per 100ml.

The man was convicted and has been remanded on bail for sentencing on September 20.

Police are also seeking an order for analyst’s fees of $115.34 as well as associated medical expenses of $75.