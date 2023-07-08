Waka Kotahi to bypass SH1 meeting but hints at safety upgrade plan changes

Vehicles negotiate a passing lane on State Highway 1, just north of Pareora, on July 5, 2003.

A "custom safety solution" to address median barrier concerns for the proposed $30m State Highway 1 safety upgrade south of Timaru has been hinted at by Waka Kotahi.

The installation of a 12.5km-long Timaru to St Andrews barrier has been one of the more contentious suggestions for the deadly stretch of highway since the plans were first unveiled in May.

The Crown's transport agency received community feedback on the proposals in an official meeting in Pareora. Now, Miles Anderson, National's Waitaki electorate candidate, has called another for 7pm Monday at the Pareora Town and Country Club, saying "it will be a good opportunity to find out or ascertain what is liked about the proposal, what is disliked and what should be changed".

Waka Kotahi is bypassing Monday’s meeting, saying it is "completely separate to our process which has had a public meeting at Pareora already which was really valuable", and adding "it’s within three months of an election, so there are guidelines for that".

Waka Kotahi said community feedback on the plans had been clear.

Since the first round of consultation had closed, Waka Kotahi said it had been “focused on assessing community feedback and investigating where there can be breaks in the barrier to provide a custom safety solution for the community”.

“The next step in our engagement process is coming back to the community with updated plans in the next couple of months for public feedback on our recommended design.”

Waka Kotahi was planning to talk to the Timaru District Council in coming weeks and recently had a meeting with Waimate District Council.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Miles Anderson, National's Waitaki candidate for the 2023 general election, has a called a public meeting on plans to upgrade SH1 south of Timaru to St Andrews.

“In addition, we are currently preparing resources based on the questions and concerns we received during the first round of consultation to help people understand safety infrastructure and how it is being designed for this particular section of highway and why.

“This will be ready for sharing along with the recommended design for public feedback.”

Anderson said there seemed to be a feeling of frustration from locals that Waka Kotahi should have consulted with the community before making any plans.

Waka Kotahi maintained it had "a planned community engagement process in transport planning which involves deliberate steps for gathering, assessing and considering public feedback".

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The intersection of The Avenue, Pooke Rd and State Highway 1 in Pareora is designated to become a roundabout under safety upgrade proposals from Waka Kotahi.

Anderson did not believe Monday's meeting was too late for the planning process, he said.

"It's only too late when they start building.

"There is still time for substantial changes to be made and improve safety and efficiencies on the highway."

Anderson said the feeling he got from locals was that Waka Kotahi should have talked them first before revealing the plans.

"Many feel the plans are a fait accompli."

Anderson, who farmed at Southburn inland from Pareora, said he wanted "to see what they come up with".

"Users have more insights than anyone else."

Waka Kotahi said there had been five fatal and 16 serious crashes on this road in the past decade and plan’s recommendation remained “a mix of median and side barriers, a range of turnaround options, and intersection upgrades which will significantly reduce fatal and serious crashes”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Normanby resident Paul Fisher talks about his concerns about Waka Kotahi's safety improvement plans for the Timaru to St Andrews section of State Highway 1. Video first published May 5, 2023.

Among those calling for changes to the plan were Helen and Russell Pattinson, whose daughter Kellyanne was killed on that stretch of road in January 2018.

The Pattinsons were unenthusiastic about some of the proposals, and called for lower speed limits through the crash-prone section, tougher penalties for drivers who killed or maimed other road users, and a more visible median barrier.

Waka Kotahi admitted the installation of a flexible median safety barrier meant those entering the highway from a private access or side road will only be able to turn left, and would have to use a safe turnaround area such as a roundabout to go in the opposite direction.

“We understand this can be inconvenient, and sometimes it is possible during the design phase of the project to make adjustments.

“It's about finding the balance between convenience and protecting everyone.”