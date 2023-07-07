Rising costs and slow economy prompts closure of The Barn in Waimate

The Barn on Queen St in Waimate will close its doors on Sunday.

Rising costs, trouble hiring a qualified chef and a slow economy are the reasons the owners of a Waimate bar will close its doors for good.

Co-owner Andrew Bolton on Friday confirmed the bar, cafe and restaurant’s last trading day would be on Sunday. Its closure comes shortly after the nearby El Paso Dairy also closed, so the owner could spend more time with her family.

“We couldn't see it getting better in the short term,” Bolton said of the bar.

Bolton said his favourite memories from bar were of all the people they had working there.

“Hopefully this is a great opportunity for someone to own their own business, take on a challenge and create something for themselves.”

Since it opened, Bolton said The Barn had paid out $1.7m in wages to the Waimate community.

Formerly called Cafe on Queen, The Barn opened in 2019 and was inspired by North Island farmer Andrew Bolton, who lived in Waimate for 10 years and revisited the town for a wedding in April that year.

After seeing that there was a chance to open a bar, he called on five mates including Adam Wilson and Quintin Paul to invest in the project.

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF Friends Adam Wilson, left, Quintin Paul, centre, and Andrew Bolton bought the former cafe and reopened it as The Barn.

Bar manager Leeanne McCallum, who started in October, said the news of the bar closing was “very difficult” for the staff, but all of them were holding their heads up high.

McCallum said her favourite part of working at the bar was the crew.

“They’ve been some of the best people I’ve worked with in a long time, there was never any drama, and we were like a lovely family and that’s been the hardest part.

“The band nights we used to have were always really fun.

“We have our regular customers coming in, and we will be accommodating them until Sunday. We have a group who always come in for the Sunday roast, and we’re going to make sure they still get the roast this Sunday.”

Leeanne McCallum/Supplied The Barn manager Leeanne McCallum, left, bartender Sam Coulbeck, centre, and head chef Tasmin Davis.

She said the staff were friends outside the work environment as well, and planned on getting together to catch up at some stage after Sunday.

She added that any business that hired The Barn’s staff would be lucky to have them on board.

Sam Coulbeck, who had the bartender for four months, said the team “hands down” had been the best part of working at The Barn.

“We all clicked together so well. The customers were amazing, and the regulars were always great people.”

Coulbeck said she would be spending some time with her family while job hunting and also agreed that the band nights were always the best nights.

“The staff got into it as well, and we always had a boogie behind the bar.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff El Paso Dairy had its last trading day on June 30 and The Barn will have its last trading day on Sunday.

Tasmin Davis started working at the business as a cleaner two years ago before making his way to head chef.

He said he always enjoyed cooking steaks, and agreed that band nights were always fun. He said he was sad the bar was closing down, he said.

“The customers and the regulars were always lovely,” he said.

“I’m hoping to make a big Sunday roast. One final roast for whoever wants it.”

A St John quiz night they held recently was one Davis’ highlights. He said the bar was full that night and he had a great time.

He added that the staff were a “tight-knit crew” and he enjoyed connecting with customers on a personal level.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF El Paso owner Lynette Aikman says it’s time to focus on her family and herself.

El Paso Dairy closed on June 30.

Owner Lynette Aikman said she always had a passion to work at the dairy as she worked there after school when she was about 15.

“I just really enjoyed working there and later when the shop was empty, I saw the opportunity and opened the El Paso Dairy in May 2018,” Aikman said.

“I just love the friends I’ve made over the years, I’ve got to know people on a deeper level, and I've enjoyed some special moments like helping the kids count the money for their lollies and adding some sprinkles to their ice creams.

“June 30 was my last official trading day and people came in to hug me and wish me well. It was really lovely and humbling to be appreciated by this lovely community.

“That was quite a tough time really.”

John Bisset/Stuff The Barn has paid $1.7m in wages to the Waimate community, Bolton says.

Aikman said she had been working seven days a week for the last five years, and decided it was time to focus on her family and herself.

“I know in my heart what I’m doing is right.

“I’ll be going north to take care of some of my grandkids for a bit, and I'll come back to Waimate and hopefully find another small job somewhere.

“I’m not saying goodbye to people. I’m just taking stepping down from owning and running the dairy.”

Aikman said her family was very excited by her decision, and she was looking forward to spending “valuable time” with them.

“Just wanted to say a big thank you to the community for their support.”