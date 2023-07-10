Green light for pilot project to 'protect, maintain and restore' South Canterbury biodiversity

The pekapeka, or longtailed bat, is chestnut brown with small ears and a long tail, weighing about 8-11g and roosts in tree hollows and caves.

A soon-to-launch pilot project in South Canterbury funded by the Government and a community trust hopes to help individuals and groups protect, maintain and restore the region’s biodiversity.

Timaru-based Sustainable South Canterbury Trust has received funding from the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Mid-South Canterbury Community Trust to start the project, that will see a regional biodiversity specialist role support individuals and groups working to protect biodiversity.

The project is one of two biodiversity incentive pilot projects in New Zealand that are testing ways to support implementation of the Government’s recently announced National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB).

“Thousands of native species in New Zealand have been identified as at risk of extinction,” SSCT volunteer Rhys Taylor said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sustainable South Canterbury Trust volunteer Rhys Taylor says the trust has been working for nearly six months to negotiate the biodiversity project.

“Some of these native plants and animals will disappear forever if we don’t work together to increase our national efforts to reverse the decline and restore what has been lost,” Taylor said.

“This project contributes a local response to biodiversity decline and aims to help community groups within reach of Timaru more effectively protect, maintain and restore indigenous biodiversity.”

Associate Minister for the Environment James Shaw, on Friday, announced the launch of a “suite of measures” to protect native wildlife and at-risk habitats and to help halt the decline of nature due to human activity.

The package included a consultation on new ways to fund long-term conservation via a biodiversity credit system, a clearer set of requirements for councils to protect areas of significant biodiversity, innovation pilots, regional biodiversity coordinators, and the development of a digital information platform.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Associate Minister for the Environment James Shaw announced the launch of a “suite of measures” to protect native wildlife and at-risk habitats

Taylor said the trust had been working for nearly six months to negotiate this project and were “pleased and surprised” to learn they were one of only two pilot projects in the country to get the green light and funding.

“The ministry were looking for a group based in a community, and working out of a community, and not tied to specific location.

“In the pilot year, we hope the project helps groups become more effective with the work they are doing to protect our biodiversity and also help them find more volunteers.

“We also hope to help owners of SNAs (Significant Natural Area) make community connections and finding volunteers who want to help and also help them source of information and expertise that would otherwise not be available to them through the farming network.”

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Canterbury mudfish are a 'nationally critical' species. (File photo)

He said the trust hoped to have practical outcome at the end of 12 months, and hoped the pilot project would be a “useful ally” to biodiversity groups and individuals in South Canterbury.

The person taking on the job would be supported by an advisory group, made up of representatives from various South Canterbury organisations including district councils, Environment Canterbury, Department of Conservation, Forest & Bird South Canterbury, Central Island Fish & Game and several active river and site-focused groups.

The role, dubbed biodiversity facilitator, would work to help protect some of South Canterbury’s distinct plant and animal species, such as the longtailed bat, Canterbury mudfish, and species of bird that come to the region to nest, as well as pest control programmes around the region, and would also help people willing to volunteer to protect biodiversity.

“The project will have an external evaluator, to be appointed by MfE,” Taylor said.

“The pilot project will be watched with interest and if we generate enough interest, there is a decent chance the government will seek to apply what’s worked in South Canterbury to other areas around the country.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sustainable South Canterbury Trust is based out of the South Canterbury Eco Centre in Redruth, Timaru.

“If we make it work in South Canterbury, it could help the rest of the country.”

Shaw said New Zealand was home to natural taonga (natural resource) found nowhere else on earth and while some native species’ populations are improving, many were in decline.

“Reversing this decline and making sure our native plants and animals are healthy and resilient is a priority for our Government.

“63% percent of our native ecosystems are now threatened, and a third of our native species are threatened or at risk of extinction.

“It’s time we find new ways to incentivise conservation, protect our precious wildlife, and provide clearer guidance on how to identify, manage and protect biodiversity.”

Taylor said the trust was looking for an individual to take on the biodiversity facilitator role, which could also possibly be split between two people.

More information on the role and how to apply could be found on the trust’s website and social media page.