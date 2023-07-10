Police 'actively targeting' drink-drivers nab five offenders over the weekend

Police nabbed five people driving under the influence in the Timaru District over the weekend.

It follows a road policing operation in Waimate District on June 30 where four drink-drivers all aged over 50 years were nabbed and a 32-year-old man accused of doing a runner from police was charged with drink-driving last week.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said police were “actively targeting” those who choose to drink and drive.

“People should be on high alert that they will be intercepted, breath-tested, and if found to be over their breath alcohol limit, face enforcement actions which may include licence suspension, vehicle impoundment, prosecution and driver disqualification.

“The age-old message is if you are going to drink alcohol, don't drive.”

Worth said a 28-year-old woman was stopped at a police checkpoint on Church St at 11.20pm on Friday and blew 771 micrograms.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days. She was summoned to court and was also found to be in breach of her learner licence conditions.

A 29-year-old man was stopped on Mowbray St at 2am on Saturday. He blew 518mcg and was summoned to court and forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

A 31-year-old woman was observed by police swerving across the road on Wilson St at 1.55am on Saturday. She blew 817mcg and was summoned to court and her licence was suspended for 28 days.

A 28-year-old man was stopped by police after he failed to indicate when turning into Virtue Ave at 4.35am on Sunday. He blew 488mcg and was summoned to court and forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

A 22-year-old man was intercepted by police after being suspiciously located in the Pleasant Point Cemetery shortly after midnight on Monday.

“(He) failed to stop for police, and tried to drive back into the cemetery, but no further escape route was afforded him, so he was arrested when he had no option but to stop,” Worth said, adding there was no pursuit.

“He exhibited signs of alcohol consumption, but refused to undergo evidential breath and blood testing procedures.

“He has been charged with failed to stop for police, failed to provide details, refused officer’s request for blood, and possession of pipe for cannabis.”

His vehicle was impounded for 28 days, his licence was suspended for 28 days. He was also breaching his restricted licence conditions. He was bailed to appear in court on Tuesday.