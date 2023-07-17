Timaru's main street to light up for biggest Matariki Market yet

Preparing for the main street takeover for Timaru’s Matariki Market next Friday are, from left, Timaru CBD Group experience working group chairman Tim Black, and Andrea Hutton and Eddie Lee from the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market.

Back for a third year, Timaru’s Matariki Market is expected to bring thousands to the town's CBD, which will come alive with more than 100 kai and craft stalls, kapa haka performances, and fire dancers.

The market, organised by the Timaru CBD Group alongside the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market, will be held on Friday, July 21, with organisers excited about the event which will feature more stalls, entertainment and lights this year.

Timaru CBD Group experience working group chairman Tim Black said last year’s market was a “huge success’’ with stallholders selling out of goods, and the main street packed with people joining in the celebrations.

“We’re hoping there will be a lot of people again,’’ Black said.

“The sheer amount of people was great, and it’s a really good community event, bringing people together.

“We are hoping it will just keep growing.’’

It was also hoped those supporting the market, would support shops which stayed open during the event.

As well as stalls along Stafford St, which will be closed to traffic for the event, Black said there would also be “really cool entertainment’’, including bands and fire dancers.

“There will also be kapa haka groups and Roger Fagg will be there with telescopes.

“So fingers crossed we’ve got a nice clear sky to see the stars.’’

The event received funding from the Major Events Support Fund, administered by Venture Timaru for the Timaru District Council.

Black said there would also be interactive displays by Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua where people can learn about Matariki, and brothers Phil and Nick Anderson, whose company brought Illuminate to the Timaru Botanic Gardens in May, would be lighting up Stafford St, as well as the Royal Arcade.

“There will be lots for all age groups.’’

The market will run on July 21, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm in Stafford St.