Increase in season pass cost mooted for Waimate Lakes

At a Waimate District Council meeting on Tuesday, parks and reserves manager Alison Banks will table a report which recommends the price of a pass for camping at the Waimate Lakes during the 2023/24 season be increased to $450 (GST inclusive).

Waimate District Council (WDC) adopted the new fees and charges at a council meeting on March 21. They came into effect on July 1. At the time the council had agreed to increase the cost of the season pass by $20 to $400.

WDC parks and reserves manager Alison Banks, in her 2022-2023 Waimate Lakes Camping season report tabled at an open workshop on July 4, said the activity “continues to run at a loss” with a slight increase of around $22,000 from the previous year.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Banks will table a report which recommends the price of the pass for the 2023/24 season be increased to $450 (GST inclusive), effective immediately.

“Increased investment in more recent years has drawn down on the reserves and requires careful consideration moving forward, balancing income, overheads, expenses, and levels of service,” Banks said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured at Fisherman’s Bend in September 2022 are Quinn Balcombe, 9, Erica 10, and Sophie Wall, 7, with dog Daisy.

The 2021/22 Camping Season report identified the need to increase fees and charges, but it was recommended to increase over time.

“However, the need to draw down on reserves to cover the shortfall, is not sustainable at current levels,” she said.

”If the reserve continues to cover the shortfall at current levels, the reserve will be reduced to a nil balance in less than 5 years.

“Due to the levels of use, facilities need to be maintained at a high level and have relied on the reserve to carry out capital works. The infrastructure is classified as critical due to the impact on individuals’ health if it fails.”

Another risk she mentioned was a reduction of users or sales on season passes; however Banks said “good communications leading into the season and surveying guests on the levels of service going forward should mitigate this and inform future budgets”.

John Bisset/Stuff Pictured is the Fisherman’s Bend Campground, Lake Aviemore.

“With the increase in operating costs due to waste management (liquid, recycling and refuse) and repairs to facilities (due to vandalism and use) the Waimate Lakes Camping activity continues to run at a loss,” Banks said in her report.

“The reserve balance at 30 June 2022, is $536,417 and based on current figures will continue to drop.

“It is important to note that the reserve is funded by users, many returning year after year and 87% of which are coming from outside the Waimate district.

“All users have benefited from the positive reserve balance (interest) by offsetting the need to increase fees.”

The proposal to increase the cost for a season pass to $450 could see an increase of income of around $40,000 (including GST).

“With options being currently investigated and a review of corporate costs as part of the LTP process, it is hoped that the activity could break even within two years,” Banks said.

She said consideration had been given to cost-effectiveness, and it recommended that an increase in fees were required, whilst being mindful of maintaining affordability.