First-time South Canterbury mother's call to the community

New South Canterbury mother Bianca Pearse, and daughter Bridie Pearse, 8-weeks-old, are collecting donations of formula, nappies and anything else baby-related to be distributed to other parents in the region.

Since becoming a mother eight weeks ago, Bianca Pearse has seen how much of a struggle it can be for others in her position.

The cost of living crisis meant some family’s budgets were stretched more than ever with the price of fuel increasing from July 1, power bills traditionally higher during winter, and baby items such as nappies, formula and clothing unaffordable for some.

Pearse said being fortunate enough to be in a position where she could afford to dress her baby in warm clothing and the fact she did not have to buy formula as she was able to breastfeed her baby Bridie, had made her think of those who were not doing so well.

“Since I’ve become a Mum I’ve really realised at the moment everything is so expensive,’’ she said.

“Groceries are expensive and nappies and formula on top of that.’’

Earlier this week she made a call on social media, to help out others who may be going through a tough time financially, asking for donations of money to buy nappies, unopened tins and formula, safe blankets and bedding.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff New mother Bianca Pearse has made a call on social media to help out others.

“I’ve noticed how hard it can be more and more, and it breaks my heart to see babies born into these tough times.

“As a parent you just want to do the best you can for your baby.’’

She had already received $500 and donations of items including nappies and formula, as well as merino clothing for babies, from friends and family.

Now she is calling on others in the community to donate and said whatever she received will be given to organisations in the community helping out families.

She had already taken some of the donated clothing and nappies to her midwife to distribute as she sees fit, she said.

“A lot of our friends and family have been really generous, and we’re just so grateful.

“And others have said they have stuff they are happy to give.’’

Pearse was also happy to collect items from those who want to donate.

Anyone with items to donate can email: bmpearse@outlook.co.nz.