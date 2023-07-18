'He's a wee trooper': Community rallies to help bring lost Timaru dog home

Timaru dog Bear escaped from his owner's home last weekend, and was found a week later, after a massive community search.

A small dog missing for five days after being spooked by fireworks and hit by a car has been found, in a story that has “tugged at the heartstrings’’ of the Timaru community.

Sophie Lewis-Roker said Bear, a 9-year-old shitzu griffin cross owned by her partner’s mother, went missing on July 8.

After the family asked for sightings on social media, the community rallied to help in “amazing” fashion, and the support has continued even after he was found with an anonymous donation towards Bear’s vet bills.

Lewis-Roker said a family member, pet-sitting at his house, had gone out for half an hour when someone let off fireworks, she said.

Lewis-Roker said she believed a terrified Bear clawed his way out of the property under a gate.

“He’s always been scared of fireworks, and they were being let off within a 200-metre radius of the house.’’

On returning to the property, the pet-sitter discovered Bear was missing and called Lewis-Roker and her partner to help.

“We went hunting for hours on the Saturday night, and it was really stressful, especially with Bear’s owner being away.’’

Lewis-Roker said she then made a social media post asking members of the public to look out for sightings of him.

Supplied Bear was clipped by a vehicle 1.4km from his Timaru home after being spooked by fireworks.

“I’m not normally one to post things online, but we really wanted to find him.’’

Meanwhile, someone else had made a post online, saying they had witnessed a dog being clipped by a vehicle on the same night, 1.4km away on Nile St.

The dog in question matched Bear’s description and the family contacted vets in the area, as well as animal control in case an injured animal was found matching his description.

Lewis-Roker also visited the South Canterbury SPCA on the following Monday, to double-check he hadn’t been taken there.

The community support following the post had been “amazing’’, she said.

“The sense of community – I’m absolutely amazed.

“We just kept hunting for Bear, and we had no idea until later that people were out door-knocking for us – physically out looking for him.’’

Her partner’s brother also posted about the missing dog on social media, and on Friday received a message from a couple on Nile St who had been away for several days.

They were shifting firewood at the back of the property and found Bear hiding.

“He was well hidden.’’

Lewis-Roker said she rang the after hours vet, and they met at Timaru Vetlife with Bear.

Supplied Bear now requires ongoing veterinary care for his wounds.

The beloved dog did not appear well, and was in a state of shock, she said.

“His front left paw had a gash in the side, but amazingly the vet was very shocked when he sat up on the table.’’

It was thought Bear had access to rain water while hiding at the property as he was not dehydrated, she said.

“He’s a wee trooper.’’

Bear was to be transferred to Highfield Vet on Monday, where he was a patient, and had responded well to fluids, she said.

“He has fractures of his left leg and some skin off that has been infected, but no surgery is required.’’

He would need antibiotics and regular dressing changes, she said.

A Givealittle page had been set up for Bear’s vet costs, and Lewis-Roker said a kind person had already been into Vetlife on Saturday and given $150 for his care.

“We declined the (Givealittle) page twice, but the lovely people who set it up kept saying ‘there are people in the community who want to help’.

“He has stolen some hearts and tugged at the heartstrings.’’

She said the incident had also reminded the family of the dangers of fireworks.

“I love fireworks but within a controlled setting (so) people know it’s happening.

“Things can go so wrong.’’