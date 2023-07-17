South Canterbury Business Excellence Awards finalists named
Businesses from a wide range of industries are finalists in the region’s annual awards.
The Fulton Hogan South Canterbury Business Excellence Awards 2023 features finalists from transport, business services, beverage production, retail, core infrastructure and services, construction, trades, health and wellbeing as well as a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.
However, entry numbers were down this year – a reflection of the challenging times businesses were working through and the genuine shortage of staff, Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said.
“From sole traders through to some of our largest commercial companies, entrants have been extraordinarily varied,’’ she said.
“Congratulations go out to all our entrants.”
She said as it had been a tough and turbulent trading period for businesses, it was positive to see such a high quality of entries.
Judges included Auckland Business Chamber chief executive and former National Party leader Simon Bridges, Michelle Pye, Wendy Smith, Carolyn Cooper, and Gordon Handy.
Smith said the competition’s new award The Presbyterian Good Sorts Award had seen some very strong entries.
“It is humbling to see the amazing work that is being carried out in our community. All of these individuals deserve recognition.’’
Meanwhile, voting opened for The ANZ People’s Choice Award on Monday.
Smith said businesses were encouraged to use any creative, but not incentivised, method to encourage customers, clients, suppliers, staff, family, friends, and the public to vote for them.
The entity with the most votes would win the People’s Choice Award, she said.
CATEGORY FINALISTS
- Alpine Energy
- Alzheimers South Canterbury
- Bidwill Trust Hospital
- Blank Space
- Equine Mementos
- High Country Salmon
- Hilton Haulage
- Lions Clubs
- Little People, Big Emotions
- Lynn River
- Mainland Insurance
- Motivating Me
- Nurture Fitness
- Pinnacle Performance
- Port Blakely
- Premier Powder Coating
- Queen Bee Laundry
- Scooch Marketing
- SJ Mitchell Building
- The Shearers Quarters Cafe
- Timaru Budget Advisory Trust
- Twizel Promotions
SPECIAL AWARD FINALISTS
- Alpine Energy
- Alzheimers South Canterbury
- Bruce Fraser
- Woolworks
- Sustainable South Canterbury Trust
- DB Breweries
- Hilton Haulage
- Jason Westaway
- Judy Mitchell
- Motivating Me
- Opuha Water
- Paul Gallagher
- Port Blakely
- Twizel Promotions