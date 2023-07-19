South Canterbury social justice advocacy group celebrates eight years and still going strong

The South Canterbury Advocacy Group's recent birthday celebration at Arthur St Kitchen, back from left, Russell Hendry, Cathy Maslin, Dennis Veal, Pip Harrison, Robyn McGilligan, Ruth Swale, and front, from left, Alister Deans, Marion Foster, Bettina Mielenz, Alexia Bensemann, and Janet Williams.

A social justice advocacy group with small beginnings eight years ago has grown to cover many parts of South Canterbury and there is still plenty of work to be done, its co-ordinator says.

Anglican Care’s Social Justice Advocacy Group was formed in 2015 in the wake of a report commissioned by Anglican Care the year before.

In that time the group has helped 1012 clients, Ruth Swale said.

While Swale is the group’s only paid employee, she said the work could not be done without the volunteers who helped run the service and who all brought a huge range of skills to the team.

“It was my original idea [the advocacy work] but without the volunteers it just wouldn’t function,’’ she said.

She said the aim of the group was to break down barriers that prevented people from being heard and accessing what they needed.

The group’s volunteers work with clients to support them to do this, as well as helping them gain the skills to self-advocate in the future.

The advocacy group offers one-on-one support as well as empowering workshops.

Swale said from day one the group had been about social justice advocacy and talking with people she had seen there had been a real need for that in the community.

“We are about helping people to get their voice heard, but we are not about doing it for them.'’

The group had started small and was based in Timaru but has since grown to Waimate, then Temuka, Geraldine, Fairlie and Pleasant Point.

“We cover a lot of South Canterbury and have female and male volunteers, all with really good skills.’’

She said when the group first started agencies were cautious of “this lot springing up’’.

However, by the end of 2015 the group began getting referrals from those agencies, and Swale said it was nice to be able to work in with other organisations.

“The fabulous thing is I’ve never come up against someone with a silo mentality.

“It’s been total collaboration [with other organisations] and we all do what we can to help people.’’

She said one success story she remembered fondly was a man who contacted the group just after the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

“It was about June, and he was someone who was unemployed and had lost his job because of mental health reasons.

“He was really struggling and didn’t know who to connect to.’’

She met him face-to-face and arranged a phone call with Work and Income.

“He was really stressed and was living in his car.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ruth Swale, pictured in 2021, says working through Covid-19 had its challenges.

Through Swale’s advocacy work he was able to register for a benefit with an accommodation supplement.

“Sometimes you never hear anything more, but a bit more than a month down the track he let me know he had gone back to full-time work and had somewhere to live.

“He said ‘thank you so much’.’’

She said that simple message was affirming to her of the importance of the group.

“When really all I’d done was be there for him.

“It helped him in to a better place, and he’d had no trust in anyone.’’

Often people just needed someone to listen to them or be there for them, she said.

“A lot have had bad experiences.’’

She said Covid had made the group’s services challenging to manage, but it had been worked around through Zoom, phone calls, and even Facebook Messenger, when volunteers were unable to meet people face-to-face.

“We had to get quite creative, and we got a lot more referrals for people losing their jobs because of Covid, and also people six months later because of the vaccine.’’

She said the group’s members were busier than ever and a service has also been set up in Ashburton.

“At the moment we are ticking along and keeping up with the demand and recruiting new volunteers all the time.

“We can keep expanding on that – the more variety of volunteers, the better.’’