Waimate joins Twizel on the banking hub trial

A new banking hub for the centre of Waimate has been confirmed by the New Zealand Banking Association – Te Rangapū Pēke. (File photo)

Waimate is set to become the second rural South Canterbury town to have a new banking hub as part of a regional trial.

The township is one of three to join the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks – ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac.

The Waimate hub will open its doors on Friday, with the remaining hubs, in Whangamatā and Ōpōtiki, opening on July 31 and August 25 respectively.

The first four regional banking hubs, in Twizel, Stoke, Ōpunake and Martinborough, opened in late 2020 with banks deciding to extend and expand the trial in 2022.

The hubs, designed to test community and customer demand for multi-bank services in towns that don’t have enough customer demand for bank branches, did come under fire from the Reserve Bank in 2022 which One News reported as having a range of issues; lacking privacy, safety concerns, unresponsive phone support, and unreliable/out-of action service.

Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Banking Association – Te Rangapū Pēke, who said improvements had been made, also said the next phase of the trial will be insightful.

“The banks have learned a lot from the trial and recent changes to customer behaviour." Beaumont said in a media release.

"The new hub model incorporates changes based on what we’ve learnt from the first phase, such as enhanced privacy and security, and face-to-face engagement with your banker.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Twizel Banking Hub in the town's Market Place area in 2021.

“The new model hubs will be located in stand-alone locations and have a multi-bank smart ATM and a coin and note change service.

"A concierge will be available to assist customers access the services, which include an ATM, tablet for online banking, and phone. These services will be available in private and secure areas to help ensure confidentiality.

“We’re also introducing a banking advice service, where you can book a meeting with someone from your own bank. A banker from each participating bank will be available onsite at certain times during the week to assist with customer queries and internet banking."

The Waimate hub is located at 58 Queen St, according to Te Rangapū Pēke.