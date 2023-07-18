Vandals target rare rhododendrons in Geraldine

Waihī River Trail Group team leader David Attwood, of Geraldine, is "more than disappointed'' following the vandalism of a special rhododendron garden in the township.

Volunteers tasked with protecting a selection of rare and endangered hybrid rhododendrons in Geraldine are “seething” after the plants were ripped from the ground.

A selection of the New Zealand hybrid shrubs was gifted to the South Canterbury town several months ago under the auspices of the New Zealand Rhododendron Society, with the Waihī River Trail Group given stewardship of the plants, group member Gavin Oliver said.

The donation of about 25 shrubs was the first tranche in an ongoing project, Oliver said.

Geraldine’s selection, as one of only four sites in the South Island, had been a major honour as the criteria was wide-ranging, and the group was chosen as “good custodians’’ that would make sure the plants survived, Oliver said.

So it was “more than disappointing’’ to learn that at the weekend a group of young people on bicycles, had cut the fence protecting the plants and pulled six of them from the ground.

“We were given these rhododendrons to ensure their survival,’’ Oliver said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waihī River Trail Group team leader David Attwood, of Geraldine, is more than disappointed following the vandalism.

“The Rhododendron Trust grows these through the Taranaki Regional Council, and they were brought here to increase their chance of survival. It was a big deal for us, and the community.’’

He said the group was alerted by a member of the public to the vandalism, and the vigilance was appreciated.

“We want members of the public to contact us – we want them to keep alerting us if something is wrong.’’

He said the person had seen young people riding their bikes down the bank into the area where the rhododendrons had been planted.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waihī River Trail Group team leader David Attwood, of Geraldine, where the rhododendrons have been planted.

Plants had been pulled out and thrown around the grounds, he said.

“I was seething.

“People might think they’re only rhododendrons, but we were selected to look after them.’’

As well as cutting the fence to gain access on their bikes, those responsible had also left behind the tools they had used to cut it.

While the plants would survive the ordeal, Oliver said “the fact that it had happened’’ was reason enough to be angry.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The site is one of only four in the South Island to be selected for the plantings.

A camera had also been put up at the site, and those responsible captured at the tracks, so Oliver said the police would be contacted.

Geraldine will also host the national rhododendron annual national conference in 2024, Oliver said.

Group team leader David Attwood said it was a dedicated group of volunteers that tended the area. A working bee was also held once a fortnight.

“We’re pretty gutted,’’ Attwood said.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report anything untoward to police.