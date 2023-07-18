Section of popular Timaru coastal walkway closed following weather damage

A section of the Jack’s Point walkway has been closed for repairs following weather damage. (File photo)

Almost three weeks after a popular Timaru coastal walkway was blocked to the public, the council has announced the closure of part of another walking track.

It also follows the closure of a Timaru District Council track at the town’s Centennial Park two weeks ago, after a dog fell into a sinkhole resulting in a 3m-deep rescue effort.

The Jack’s Point walkway, from Scarborough Rd to Ellis Rd, south of Timaru, popular with walkers, runners, dogs and cyclists was closed on Tuesday for repairs following weather damage, the council has confirmed.

Supplied Timaru man Hugh Slobbe rescues his sister's dog Buddy after it fell down a sinkhole in Centennial Park earlier this month.

The work was being undertaken south of the walk’s lighthouse, where the edge of the track had eroded and needed to be shored up with rock, a council spokesperson said.

While the work was scheduled to start mid-morning, it was not known when work was expected to be complete, as it was dependent on the conditions at the site, they said.

The closure followed that of the Smithfield section of the Timaru coastal path between the town and the Waitarakao Washdyke Lagoon, temporarily closed on June 22, as a result of high tides and progressive storm damage, Alliance Group, which owned the land, said at the time.

The track was also closed for almost three years in 2019, following the discovery of asbestos.

Meanwhile, the council said parts of Centennial Park remained closed while it undertook “path stabilisation work’’.